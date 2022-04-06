ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Joe Joyce’s team making ‘good progress’ over Joseph Parker fight

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQEsJ_0f0v3Amy00

Joe Joyce ’s team have said they are making “good progress” as they seek to organise a heavyweight clash between their fighter and Joseph Parker .

Former Team GB Olympian Joyce, who won silver at the 2016 Games in Rio, last competed in July, when he stopped Carlos Takam in the sixth round.

The unbeaten 36-year-old (13-0, 12 knockouts) seemed to be targeting a fight with compatriot Anthony Joshua during a recent period of uncertainty over “AJ”’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, which is now expected to go ahead in June.

As a result, Joyce is still without an opponent, but New Zealand’s Parker is apparently the No 1 option.

Adam Morallee of SJAM management, who work with Joyce, told Sky Sports : “It’s a massive fight. We’re still negotiating it – it’s not finalised yet, but good progress is being made.

“It’s the biggest fight outside the top four guys fighting, it’s the biggest fight on the heavyweight scene right now.

“We hope we can land it and we hope we can land in the UK for the UK fight fans to watch Joe Joyce continue his ascent to the top of the division.”

Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) last fought in December, beating Derek Chisora for the second time in as many fights.

Parker, 30, defeated the Briton via unanimous decision, having won the pair’s first clash last May by split decision.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Floyd Mayweather, 45, ‘will fight unbeaten ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore on Dubai helicopter landing pad’ in boxing comeback

FLOYD MAYWEATHER is reportedly ready to return to the ring again for another exhibition fight – and it will be outside of the Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Hotel. The 45-year-old, who retired from boxing with a 50-0 record after defeating Conor McGregor, is allegedly set to face “Dangerous” Don Moore, 42, on a helicopter pad outside one of the planet’s top hotels.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte prize money: How much will heavyweights earn for title fight?

Tyson Fury’s next heavyweight title defence is on the horizon, with the WBC champion set to take on fellow Briton Dillian Whyte.Fury was ordered in December to defend his belt against Whyte, who is mandatory challenger to the “Gypsy King” and interim title holder.Whyte seemed to only sign the contract for the fight on the cusp of the 22 February deadline, finally making the bout official after much taunting from Fury.“Oh, my God! Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8million,” Fury said in an Instagram story. “What a surprise! An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point?...
COMBAT SPORTS
thesource.com

Floyd Mayweather Makes Boxing Return With Exhibition In Dubai This May

Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0) picks up another bag as he continues his exhibition boxing run – this time, he will be fighting in the United Arab Emirates. TMZ broke the news that the 45-year-old undefeated Hall of Famer has signed a deal to participate in his third exhibition bout, to be called “The Global Titans Fight Series,” against the undefeated boxer Don “Dangerous” Moore (18-0-1) in an eight-round match on top of a literal helipad above the Burj Al Hotel in Dubai on May 14. Mayweather originally announced plans for the fight last December after meeting with promoters.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Carlos Takam
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez rejected catchweight for Dmitry Bivol fight

By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez and his trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso rejected the idea of a 171-lb catchweight or rehydration clause for their title fight against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. Promoter Eddie Hearn confirms that the superstar Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) and Reynoso want the fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo Turned Down Catchweight and Rehydration Options for Bivol Says Hearn

Canelo Alvarez apparently wants to make sure his potential victory over Dmitry Bivol will be free of any caveats. According to Alvarez’s promoter Eddie Hearn, the Mexican superstar and current undisputed 168-pound champion, rebuffed the idea of meeting Russia’s Bivol at a catchweight for their scheduled 12-round, light heavyweight bout May 7 in Las Vegas for Bivol’s 175-pound WBA title.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

Ryan Garcia: 'It's time for me to come into my own' after leaving Team Canelo

A couple of texts exchanged and roughly five minutes is all it takes for Ryan Garcia to embark down the southern California coastline for a trip with no exact destination. It's the favorite part of Garcia's first official training camp under new trainer Joe Goossen, who lives close enough to Garcia in the San Diego area that whenever Garcia says the word, Goossen will pick him up in a Lincoln hybrid that is no longer manufactured and go on a drive to chat.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Gb#Boxing#Combat#Team Gb Olympian Joyce#Sjam#Sky Sports
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis: I Plan To Punish Romero For As Long As The Fight Lasts

Big-time boxing returns to Barclays Center in Brooklyn as five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis defends his lightweight title against unbeaten No. 1-ranked contender and mandatory challenger Rolando Romero on Saturday, May 28 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. A three-division world...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Fury vs. Whyte undercard announced for April 23rd at Wembley Stadium

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte undercard was announced officially today for their April 23rd fight and the fans on social media are hopping mad at the lack of appealing contests. The undercard is a mix of long-range prospects that may never pan out and contenders that likely...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez added to Canelo vs. Bivol card on May 7th

Shakhram Giyasov and Christian Gomez will clash for the IBF North American Welterweight title on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 7, live on DAZN, excluding Latin America and Mexico. In the U.S. & Canada, the event will be offered exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View (PPV).
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Rolly Romero trashes Kambosos vs. Haney fight

By Jim Calfa: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero feels that the fans are going to lose when they watch the June 5th undisputed lightweight clash between unified champion George Kambosos Jr. and WBC champion Devin Haney. Rolly sees it as a lackluster fight between two champions that don’t have a...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Sebastian Fundora & Erickson Lubin Showtime Camp Notes

Unbeaten Contender Fundora Duels Erickson Lubin for Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title Live on SHOWTIME® Saturday, April 9 in Premier Boxing Champions event From Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Unbeaten 154-pound contender Sebastián “The Towering Inferno” Fundora talks about reaching his peak as a fighter heading into his anticipated clash...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn predicts Gennadiy Golovkin stops Ryota Murata

By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn thinks Gennadiy Golovkin may start slowly against Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) before coming on to stop the WBA middleweight champion this Saturday night on April 9th on DAZN. The ring rust is something Hearn has some concerns about with IBF middleweight champion Golovkin (41-1-1,...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Spence says he’ll KO Ugas early if he trades

By Jeff Aronow: Errol Spence Jr. feels he’ll make easy work of Yordenis Ugas on April 16th if he chooses to go to war with him the way he did against Shawn Porter. Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) says he’d like nothing better than for WBA welterweight champion Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) to try and trade with him on April 16th on Showtime PPV at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Scene

SugarHill Steward on Fury-AJ Bout: Best Not To Think About It; They May Fight When They’re 45!

Trainer SugarHill Steward is not about to hold his breath for an all-British showdown to materialize between two of the biggest heavyweight names in boxing. Steward, the trainer of WBC titleholder Tyson Fury, simply thinks there may be too many moving parts for a bout involving Fury and Anthony Joshua, a former unified champion, to be possible, at least in a reasonable timeframe.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

591K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy