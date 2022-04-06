How to Get The Most Accurate Car Insurance Quotes Online

Before buying auto insurance , it's a good idea to shop around carefully to find the best and most affordable coverage. Fortunately, the internet has made this process quick and simple since many major -- and even smaller -- insurance companies have made online quotes available after answering a few simple questions.

However, consumers shopping for coverage need to make sure the quotes they’re receiving are accurate as it does little good to buy auto insurance based on pricing that doesn't fully reflect the reality of what an insurer will charge. To make sure the quotes received when applying for coverage are as accurate as possible, it's a good idea to follow these six tips.

1. Include your car's VIN number

Insurers take many details about each vehicle into account when setting the price of auto insurance coverage . When getting quotes online, motorists are often asked specific information about their car and its safety features to ensure the quote is accurate. Often, this is information people don't really know.

Fortunately, insurers have simplified the process in most cases by allowing drivers getting quotes to enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). If a VIN is entered when obtaining quotes, the insurer can gather all the information necessary to provide the most accurate possible pricing.

2. Provide details about all of the drivers on your policy

Insurers also take into account the driving record of all motorists who will be using the vehicle. To make sure the correct information is provided about household members who will be covered, consumers getting quotes should be ready to provide personal details -- and driver's license information.

3. Make sure you compare apples-to-apples

Insurers have a lot of variation when it comes to the auto coverage offered. For example, they may default to different amounts of liability insurance protection. Or some insurers may provide new car replacement coverage for vehicles that are two model years old while others offer this coverage for up to three years after buying a new car.

It's important to mirror coverage as much as possible when getting quotes from different companies. If one insurer provides more comprehensive coverage as part of its standard quote, it may appear more expensive at first but could actually be a better deal. It's important to know this in order to make informed choices about which policy to buy.

4. Look into all the discounts you're eligible for

Discounts can substantially reduce the price of auto insurance so it's important to take them into account when shopping for coverage. Different insurers may offer their own unique opportunities for saving, based on factors such as affiliation with a particular employer or a willingness to allow the insurer to monitor driving habits via a phone app.

Since consumers will want to know their final price after discounts are put in place, it's important to research all the savings each insurer offers when getting quotes.

5. Read the fine print

Some insurers impose more limitations on coverage than others. For example, the requirements for teens to earn a good driver discount may vary. It's important to understand the nitty gritty details, which means reading any disclaimers when exploring coverage options.

6. Get at least several quotes

Finally, it's a good idea to get multiple quotes from different insurers to make sure the coverages selected are appropriate and to accurately compare pricing.

By following these six tips, drivers can get accurate quotes that will reflect what they'll pay for coverage -- and can put in place the protections they require at the most affordable price.

