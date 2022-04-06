Recruiting Roundup: UC Basketball Offers Pair of Top-100 2024 Players

Both talents hail from the Charlotte, North Carolina area.

CINCINNATI — The 2021-22 college basketball season just came to an end, but Cincinnati is already preparing for 2024. Wes Miller & Co. sent out two offers in the class of 2024 this week.

Things start with four-star combo guard Jahseem Felton out of Gaston Christian School (Nc.).

According to 247Sports , Felton is the 47th-ranked player in the class and the sixth-best combo guard. The 6-foot-5 weapon has nine offers from schools like Florida, Kansas, and Ole Miss. This is his first offer in 2022.

Rounding out the 2024 duo is another Charlotte-area player in Isaiah Evans out of North Mecklenburg (Nc.).

According to 247Sports , Evans is the 20th-ranked player in 2024 and the seventh-best small forward. The 6-foot-6 forward hasn't been contacted by many schools so far. He has just four offers from programs like Illinois and only one in 2022. The Bearcats have not notched a commitment from the class of 2023 or 2024.

Cincinnati football also pushed out an offer to entrenched Penn State cornerback commit Lamont Payne out of Chartiers Valley (Pa.).

According to 247Sports , Payne is the 353rd-ranked player in the 2023 class and 36th-ranked cornerback. He holds seven offers and committed to Penn State last September.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Pinging The Portal: Bearcats Talking to 2021-22 OVC DPOY; Cornerback Transfers From Football Roster

Report: Desmond Ridder ‘Buzzing in League Circles’

Two Bearcats Taken in Top 10 of Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Moves Ahead of Kyle Hamilton, Becomes Top Defensive Back on Latest 2022 NFL Draft Big Board

Old Dominion Transfer Forward Kalu Ezipke Places UC in Top-Six School Choices

Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Diving Head-First Into Guard Transfer Market

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Goes Earlier Than Ever in Latest Mock Draft

Three Centers Cincinnati Needs to Target in the Transfer Portal

Evan Prater Comments on his QB Battle with Ben Bryant

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2023 Cornerback and 2024 Tight End

David Dejulius Announces Return to Cincinnati

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Has Private Meeting With Head Coach of Team Picking in Top Five Following Pro Day

UC Interested in Transfer Guard Jaelin Llewellyn

Desmond Ridder States Case to be First Quarterback Selected in 2022 NFL Draft

Bearcats Guard Mike Saunders Entering Transfer Portal

Ahmad Gardner: 'Everybody Wants to Score the First Touchdown on me'

Viktor Lakhin Returning to Cincinnati for 2022-23 Season

Major NFL Film Analyst: Desmond Ridder 'Should be a First-Round Draft Pick'

Three Positions to Watch as UC Football Kicks off 2022 Spring Practice

Luke Fickell Earns Top-10 Status on Multiple 'Best CFB Coaches' Lists

ESPN Names Luke Fickell the Best CFB Coaching Hire Over Past Five Years

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant Showcase Their Athleticism

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Jerome Ford Performs in Front of NFL Evaluators

Ahmad Gardner: 'I Don't Have Plans on Giving up' a Touchdown in the NFL

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Desmond Ridder and Alec Pierce Notch Eye-Popping Testing Results

Report: Cincinnati Partners With Brandr to Expand NIL Opportunities

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

Look: UC Football Team Honored at Cincinnati City Hall

Five Transfer Portal Running Backs That Could Replace Jerome Ford

Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk