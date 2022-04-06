Recruiting Roundup: UC Basketball Offers Pair of Top-100 2024 Players
Both talents hail from the Charlotte, North Carolina area.
CINCINNATI — The 2021-22 college basketball season just came to an end, but Cincinnati is already preparing for 2024. Wes Miller & Co. sent out two offers in the class of 2024 this week.
Things start with four-star combo guard Jahseem Felton out of Gaston Christian School (Nc.).
According to 247Sports , Felton is the 47th-ranked player in the class and the sixth-best combo guard. The 6-foot-5 weapon has nine offers from schools like Florida, Kansas, and Ole Miss. This is his first offer in 2022.
Rounding out the 2024 duo is another Charlotte-area player in Isaiah Evans out of North Mecklenburg (Nc.).
According to 247Sports , Evans is the 20th-ranked player in 2024 and the seventh-best small forward. The 6-foot-6 forward hasn't been contacted by many schools so far. He has just four offers from programs like Illinois and only one in 2022. The Bearcats have not notched a commitment from the class of 2023 or 2024.
Cincinnati football also pushed out an offer to entrenched Penn State cornerback commit Lamont Payne out of Chartiers Valley (Pa.).
According to 247Sports , Payne is the 353rd-ranked player in the 2023 class and 36th-ranked cornerback. He holds seven offers and committed to Penn State last September.
