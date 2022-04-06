Farming Today with KRVN, April 6, 2022

FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) — Soil health advocates invited farmers to the farm of Jim Ifft last Thursday to learn about cover crops. Ifft has been doing it for a decade. “We started 10 years ago on a small scale, and we are going to do it on every acre whenever possible now,” Ifft said. “We’ve done a lot of different things and made a lot of mistakes, but we really like what we see for the most part.”

