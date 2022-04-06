Farming Today with KRVN, April 6, 2022

Drought and market conditions, cattlemen face challenges on multiple fronts while showing grit. Dry conditions results in more fires in cattle county. Plus we look at efforts to grow beef processing in Nebraska, large and small. And we look at how things are shaping up as planting season approaches. It's...
For more than 100 years, Bolthouse Farms has been an innovation leader in growing and distributing carrots and high-quality, innovative branded products. We employ nearly 3,000 people across the U.S. and Canada and is headquartered in Bakersfield, California. Our story begins in 1915 in Grant, Michigan where the Bolthouse family...
FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) — Soil health advocates invited farmers to the farm of Jim Ifft last Thursday to learn about cover crops. Ifft has been doing it for a decade. “We started 10 years ago on a small scale, and we are going to do it on every acre whenever possible now,” Ifft said. “We’ve done a lot of different things and made a lot of mistakes, but we really like what we see for the most part.”
University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer four-session farm tractor safety courses in two locations starting April 4, 5:30–7:30 p.m., at Gorham Public Works, 80 Huston Road. Classes continue April 11 and 25, ending April 30, 9 a.m. to noon. The course also will be held 4–6 p.m. April...
GOSPER COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE 10 P.M. THURSDAY:. The evacuation order has been extended to rural areas south of Edison and the Stamford area. Edison remains under a mandatory evacuation order, according to the Furnas County Sheriff. According to our news radio partners at KRVN, there has been at...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — The House Agriculture Committee heard witnesses this week testify about how farm programs should respond to climate change. And Chairman David Scott said, “The important role that Farm Bill and USDA programs play in addressing climate change cannot be overstated; these programs are vital to ensuring that our agriculture sectors and […]
GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A hyperlocal newspaper is thriving as it focuses on sharing weekly stories of small town residents. Syndicate Publishing has been around since July 2019. "Two local guys wanted to start a newspaper that focuses on local stories, so we took off from there," said Syndicate Co-Owner Colten Venteicher, talking about himself and Co-Owner John Bell.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The band Los Tucanes de Tijuana will perform at the Nebraska State Fair on Wednesday, August 31, as part of the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Sports Field. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Los Tucanes...
We are a second generation, family-owned greenhouse with 2 locations in central Nebraska specializing in high quality garden plants. Annuals, perennials, edibles, tropicals & houseplants, succulents, cacti. We have two locations!. Gibbon Nebraska (4 Miles East of the Kearney Airport) 5519 Keystone Road. 68840. 308 338-2064. And. Elyria Gardens Valley...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Spring is here and Nebraska Extension said now is the perfect time to start prepping lawns to help keep them look nice all season long. Extension Educator Elizabeth Exstrom has tips on how to get started. Now is the perfect time to prepare to apply...
LINCOLN, Neb. — A fifth confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) reported the case in a small backyard flock in Scotts Bluff County. According to NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley, the farm has been quarantined and...
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Day Calendar celebrates each state in the order of entrance into the union every week starting with the week of July 4, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. April 5 celebrates the state that is smack dab in the middle of the country - Nebraska. Nebraska is...
