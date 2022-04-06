More gray whales, including a baby, spotted in the San Francisco Bay

A gray whale seen in the San Francisco Bay on March 6, 2022. (Kat Nazar/San Francisco Whale Tours)

Kat Nazar has been leading whale-watching tours in the San Francisco Bay for nearly two decades but it never gets old when she sees a spout briefly skim the surface of the water, followed by a tiny puff of steam.

And on Sunday afternoon, she may have had one of her closest encounters yet.

Nazar was steering the San Francisco Whale Tours’ 65-foot catamaran — aptly named the Kitty Kat — near the Golden Gate Bridge and Crissy Field when she approached several windsurfers and had to slow down. As they came to a stop and her passengers scanned the horizon for signs of marine life, a large gray whale suddenly appeared no more than 20 feet away from them.

“It popped up so close to the boat that I just screamed, ‘Whale!’” she said with a laugh. “It was so incredible. We always want to be whale wise and make sure we’re keeping our distance, but if they come up to us, we stop the boat for a while and let it do its thing.”

On the same day, she also spotted what appeared to be a mother whale and her calf swimming about 800 yards apart between Alcatraz and Angel Island.

“You could tell when the little baby fluked that its tail was much smaller,” said Nazar. “It was fascinating to see the differences.”

The recent sightings also sparked a conversation on Reddit , with users in San Francisco reporting that they had seen the animals from the Embarcadero and on the ferry to Sausalito.

The back of a gray whale is photographed from shore near Sausalito. The whale was spotted on March 25, 2022, by Bill Keener, who studies whales, dolphins and porpoises in his role with the Marine Mammal Center’s cetacean field research team. (Photo Credit Bill Keener © The Marine Mammal Center)

Fleeting glimpses of gray whales are about to become much more frequent in the coming months as they stop in the San Francisco Bay during their migration from their breeding grounds in Mexico to their feeding grounds in Alaska. It’s an “unusual” pattern that’s become much more commonplace since 2019 and has typically occurred sometime between the months of February and May, said Bill Keener, a research associate with the Marine Mammal Center's cetacean field research team.

That year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared an unusual mortality event for gray whales, which refers to an unexpected and significant series of deaths in a marine mammal population, a spokesperson for the center said.

“They were dying along the West Coast as they passed through,” Keener said. “​​The problem is that many of these whales are very hungry. They’re weak. Some of them are staying in the bay as a kind of migratory stopover on their way north.”

Often, the center has observed the gray whales attempting to feed by swimming to the bottom of the bay and filtering mud through their baleen plates in hopes of finding crabs and worms, which they subsist on as they continue their journey to Alaska — if they make it that far.

“There’s not that much food for them in the bay, but obviously some of them are trying to get at it,” said Keener.

A gray whale seen between Alcatraz and Angel Island on March 19, 2022. (Kat Nazar/San Francisco Whale Tours)

The number of dead gray whales observed since 2019 has steadily decreased statewide, with 34 strandings recorded in California in 2019 and 216 total throughout Alaska, Washington and Oregon, in addition to Canada and Mexico. Data from NOAA shows a count of 18 gray whale strandings in California in 2020 and 19 in 2021, and just 114 total strandings in the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 2021. That said, gray whale strandings in the Bay Area have remained fairly steady year over year, with five occurring in 2018, 14 in 2019, five in 2020, and 15 in 2021.

In the Bay Area, the Marine Mammal Center works with the California Academy of Sciences to perform necropsies on the deceased whales, collecting information on the animals to determine what happened to them. Malnutrition, entanglement and trauma from ship strikes are the most common causes of death in the whales identified by the center’s researchers.

However, Keener said that so far this year, the center responded to just one gray whale stranding in California: an adult female gray whale found dead of malnutrition on March 5 in Point Reyes National Seashore.

He added that the Marine Mammal Center has tracked between 10 and a dozen live gray whales since New Year’s Day, when one appeared near Baker Beach. Keener saw two of them himself near the Bay Bridge during the Sail Grand Prix at the end of March, noting the animals he’s observed this year appeared to be “a mix of skinny and healthy whales.” It might be a promising sign.

“The problem the gray whale population was having seems to be getting back to normal, which is a good thing,” he said.

A gray whale seen near Treasure Island and the Bay Bridge on March 27, 2022. (Kat Nazar/San Francisco Whale Tours)

The center hasn’t yet seen any humpback whales, which began showing up in the bay in 2016 to feed on anchovies, but they don’t usually arrive until late April, said Keener. However, an exception was made last year when one of the animals was spotted feeding with a massive flock of gulls and cormorants in March — the earliest sighting of a humpback whale ever recorded in the bay.

The Marine Mammal Center works with the public to track observations of the whales, as well as dolphins, porpoises and other animals (you can report your own sighting on its website to aid in the center’s research). Keener noted that one recent observation from the public helped them determine that one gray whale had stayed in the bay for about two weeks, first appearing Feb. 26 and showing up again Mar. 11, when some of the center’s staff spotted it on a research cruise of their own.

Nazar said she shares all of her photographs from her tours with the center, as well as the GPS coordinates of where she finds the whales.

“It’s fascinating to learn if a whale is new to the area, or if it’s returning to the area year after year,” she said.

Nazar also works with San Francisco Bay Ferry skippers, who notify her if they spot one of the animals while they’re on the water.

“It’s kind of scary, factoring in the heavy ship traffic and what has happened to them in recent years,” she said. But at the same time, “People get so excited to see one. It’s the most unique experience in San Francisco.”

A gray whale spout is seen near Sausalito on March 25, 2022. This gray whale was spotted and photographed from shore by Bill Keener, a research associate for the Marine Mammal Center’s cetacean field research team. (Photo Credit Bill Keener © The Marine Mammal Center)

Editor's note: This story was updated April 6 to include more information on whale strandings in the Bay Area that was not available before publication.