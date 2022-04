LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James will not play in the final two games of the Los Angeles Lakers' season because of soreness in his left ankle, the team announced Friday. The Lakers, already eliminated from play-in tournament contention after their loss Tuesday to the Phoenix Suns guaranteed the San Antonio Spurs would finish ahead of them for the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference, host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday and end the season on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO