MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Sort of like last week with the one-day tease of real springtime weather. That'll be on Wednesday as highs approach the mid 50s. Otherwise look for lots of 30s and 40s for daytime temperatures. Weatherwise, it'll be nice and quiet to start the week but wet as soon as Tuesday afternoon. And it won't shut off until Friday morning. Look for mostly rain but it could start and end as some wintry mix as well. We're still dealing with lots of deficits as far as the snow and rain go. So we'll take what we can get.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO