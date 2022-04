BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation is reminding residents that 2022 Annual Reports, Personal Property Tax Returns, and deadline extension requests must be filed for both domestic and foreign business entities by next Friday, April 15, 2022. The quickest and easiest way to submit these filings is through the department’s Maryland Business Express website. These filings must be … Continue reading "Maryland SDAT’s 2022 annual business filings due next week" The post Maryland SDAT’s 2022 annual business filings due next week appeared first on Nottingham MD.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO