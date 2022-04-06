ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

2 dead after two-vehicle crash in Colleton County: Troopers

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday in Colleton County.

SCHP reports the crash happened around 5:05 p.m. on Ritter Road near Tall Tree Lane.

According to troopers, the driver of a Toyota Camry headed north on Ritter Road, veered left of the roadway, and hit a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Both motorists died on the scene.

The identity of the drivers has not been released at this time.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

