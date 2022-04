Quin Forgrave is often racing against himself. A senior on the Olentangy boys track and field team, he’s looking to qualify for the state meet for the third time this spring. Last year, he finished sixth in three seated events – the 100 meters (21.5 seconds), 400 (1:12.51) and 800 (2:29.7). ...

