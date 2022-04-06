ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrio Therapeutics and Pure MHC, LLC Announce Research Collaboration to Develop Novel, Targeted Antibody-Based Cancer Therapies

By Pure MHC LLC
Northern Virginia Daily
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., AUSTIN, Texas and MELBOURNE, Australia, April 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pure MHC, LLC and Myrio Therapeutics Pty Ltd (Myrio) today announced a collaboration to develop new antibody-based oncology therapeutics. The companies will combine Pure MHC’s proprietary offering of MHC peptide targets for oncology with Myrio’s revolutionary Retained...

MedicalXpress

Researchers develop novel method to identify and treat aggressive early-stage lung cancers

Mount Sinai researchers have developed a novel method to identify aggressive early-stage lung cancers and target drugs known as aurora kinase inhibitors to tumors that are especially likely to respond to them. The findings, published in Nature Communications on March 24, could lead to great advances in treatment for lung adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

First soluble TCR therapy opens 'new universe' of cancer targets

T cell receptor bispecific agents provide off-the-shelf therapies for targeting intracellular tumor antigens. These bispecific TCR agents can also potentially direct the body to attack cells expressing any cancer-related intracellular proteins, which are digested into peptides and presented on the cell surface to the immune system by human leukocyte antigen (HLA) molecules - and this, as David Scheinberg, a molecular pharmacologist who heads the Center for Experimental Therapeutics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, points out, "really opens the door to a new universe of targets."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Sanofi, Seagen Collaborate For Antibody-Drug Conjugates Against Cancer Targets

Sanofi SA SNY and Seagen Inc SGEN have announced an exclusive collaboration agreement to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for up to three cancer targets. The collaboration will utilize Sanofi's proprietary monoclonal antibody (mAb) technology and Seagen's proprietary ADC technology. ADCs are antibodies engineered to deliver potent anti-cancer...
CANCER
biospace.com

Global Roundup: Ginkgo/Microba Autoimmune Pact and New Parkinson's Data

Australia's Microba Life Sciences and Ginkgo Bioworks forged a partnership to identify single-strain, live bacteria product (LBP) candidates against autoimmune diseases. The partnership aims to identify single-strain, live bacteria product (LBP) candidates against autoimmune diseases. The collaboration will build on Microba's precision approach to LBP development with an in-depth evaluation of the company's strains using Ginkgo's high throughput, automated screening capabilities.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Four Cancer Clinical Trials Advance with Blessing of FDA

Several biopharma companies celebrate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for clinical trials involving therapeutics for cancer treatment, including Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Adagene Read on for more. Sonnet Receives IND Clearance for Advanced Solid Tumor Treatment. Sonnet BioTherapeutics evolves into a clinical biopharmaceutical company after the FDA approved...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines aren’t the same; study finds antibody differences

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have proven highly effective at priming our immune systems to fight the pandemic coronavirus—preventing substantial amounts of infection, severe disease, and death throughout several waves of variants. But despite their similar design and efficacy, the two vaccines are not exactly the same—and our immune systems don't respond to them in the same way.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Sugar-coated nanoparticles target macrophages, reverse pulmonary fibrosis 

Scientists at the University of Illinois Chicago have developed a treatment for pulmonary fibrosis by using nanoparticles coated in mannose—a type of sugar—to stop a population of lung cells called macrophages that contribute to lung tissue scarring. The cell-targeting method holds promise for preventing this severe lung scarring disease, which can result in life-threatening complications like shortness of breath. 
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Jazz Doses First Patient in Broad Trial for Promising Cancer Drug

Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient in its EMERGE-201 Phase II clinical trial has been dosed. The trial is evaluating the therapeutic zepzelca (lurbinectedin) as a monotherapy in patients with urothelial carcinoma, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung and homologous recombination deficient (HRD) tumors. In June 2020, the...
CANCER
Nature.com

Urine autotaxin levels reflect the disease activity of sarcoidosis

Since the clinical outcome of patients with sarcoidosis is still unpredictable, a good prognostic biomarker is necessary. Autotaxin (ATX) and phosphatidylserine-specific phospholipase A1 (PS-PLA1) function as main enzymes to produce lysophospholipids (LPLs), and these enzymes are attracting attention as useful biomarkers for several chronic inflammatory diseases. Here, we investigated the relationships between LPLs-producing enzymes and the disease activity of sarcoidosis. In total, 157 patients with sarcoidosis (active state, 51%) were consecutively enrolled. Using plasma or urine specimens, we measured the values of LPLs-producing enzymes. Urine ATX (U-ATX) levels were significantly lower in the active state compared to those in the inactive state, while the plasma ATX (P-ATX) and PS-PLA1 levels showed no significant difference between these two states. Concerning the comparison with existing clinical biomarkers for sarcoidosis, U-ATX showed a weak negative correlation to ACE, P-ATX a weak positive correlation to both ACE and sIL-2R, and PS-PLA1 a weak positive one to sIL-2R. Notably, only the U-ATX levels inversely fluctuated depending on the status of disease activity whether OCS had been used or not. These findings suggest that U-ATX is likely to be a novel and useful molecule for assessing the disease activity of sarcoidosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

A Bone-afied Discovery: Researchers Develop Universal Skeleton Key for Druggable Targets

Many drugs work by matching up to a pocket or molecular receptor on a protein, like a key into a lock. Some proteins have been dubbed “undruggable” because no obvious pocket or receptor has yet been found. Now, Dr. David Baker from the University of Washington may have found a kind of “skeleton key” to fit all locks — specifically, he created an algorithm to design “keys” to unlock these proteins. Baker and his team published their research in the journal Nature.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

New Therapies Bring Meaningful Life Extension to Pancreatic Cancer Patients

The tide is starting to turn in pancreatic cancer, finally bringing the kind of advances that have been seen in other types of cancers to this difficult-to-treat condition. Speakers at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference’s session on pancreatic cancer, sponsored by the Maxim Group and M-Vest, acknowledged the exceptional challenges while extolling advances in immune-based therapies, combination approaches, novel molecules and new delivery vehicles for checkpoint inhibitors.
CANCER
Nature.com

Tumour-infiltrating B cells: immunological mechanisms, clinical impact and therapeutic opportunities

Although immunotherapy research to date has focused largely on T cells, there is mounting evidence that tumour-infiltrating B cells and plasma cells (collectively referred to asÂ tumour-infiltrating B lymphocytes (TIL-Bs)) have a crucial, synergistic role in tumour control. In many cancers, TIL-Bs have demonstrated strong predictive and prognostic significance in the context of both standard treatments and immune checkpoint blockade, offering the prospect ofÂ new therapeutic opportunities that leverage their unique immunological properties. Drawing insights from autoimmunity, we review the molecular phenotypes, architectural contexts, antigen specificities, effector mechanisms and regulatory pathways relevant to TIL-Bs in human cancer. Although the field is young, the emerging picture is that TIL-Bs promote antitumour immunity through their unique mode of antigen presentation to T cells; their role in assembling and perpetuating immunologically 'hot' tumour microenvironments involving T cells, myeloid cells and natural killer cells; and their potential to combat immune editing and tumour heterogeneity through the easing of self-tolerance mechanisms. We end by discussing the most promising approaches to enhance TIL-B responses in concert with other immune cell subsets to extend the reach, potency and durability of cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Possible Link Discovered Between Enteric Neurons, Gut Microbiome and ALS

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago are looking at the possibility that gastroenterological changes could be an early warning sign for Lou Gehrig’s disease. Their research in animal models also shows a promising treatment to slow the disease’s progression. Jun Sun, professor of gastroenterology and hepatology in...
CHICAGO, IL
biospace.com

New Data from Biogen Supports Aduhelm's Clinical Effectiveness

Biogen reported new data from a long-term extension phase of the Phase III clinical studies of Aduhelm (aducanumab) for Alzheimer’s disease. The controversial drug was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June of 2021, but it has been criticized for its effectiveness and costs. Still, the company continues to collect data that supports its claims for the drug.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

