DENVER, Colo., April 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management ® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, has added Duane Gilkison, senior director of loan quality at Fannie Mae, to its speaker line-up for the upcoming ACES ENGAGE conference, taking place at the historic Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, May 23 – 25, 2022. Gilkison will speak on manufacturing quality and quality control best practices.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO