Man Arrested In Hopkins County On Wood County Warrant

SAN ANGELO, TX – A drug bust by the San Angelo Police Department and the DEA resulted in a seizure of five pounds of meth recently. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Mar. 31, 2022, SAPD’s Street Crimes Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted an investigation in relation to the trafficking of Methamphetamine in the city. The investigation resulted in a search warrant being applied for and executed at a local residence in the 300 block of East 6th St. The search warrant yielded approximately five pounds of Meth as well as other information that…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO