Man Arrested In Hopkins County On Wood County Warrant

Felony amounts of cocaine, THC, marijuana and a weapon were found during a residential search Wednesday afternoon. Three people were taken into custody and arrested. Sulphur Springs Police Special Crimes Unit Lt. Mark Estes, along with police detectives, executed a narcotics search warrant at a South League Street apartment in regard to the alleged sale and use of narcotics. During a search of the residence, Estes reported finding 22.7 grams of cocaine, 62 grams of THC, 2.7 pounds of marijuana and an AR-15 pistol.
