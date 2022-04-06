ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Brag Book: Grace O’Dea

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we’re bragging about Grace O’Dea: An honor student at Mercy High...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

The book that:

Well, not a train, but I picked up Lisa Taddeo’s Three Women before flying home from a photo shoot in L.A., and the next thing I knew, a flight attendant was informing me that we’d landed twenty minutes ago. Anyone who’s read it will know exactly what I mean!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
Hypebae

Former ANTM Winner Disqualified for Being an Escort

America’s Next Top Model has received some backlash throughout the years for its questionable ethos and recently, former winner Angelea Preston, revealed to Bustle that she was disqualified unjustly. Preston won Cycle 17 of ANTM after two failed attempts on Cycles 12 and 14. It was third time’s the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercy High School
The Courier

By His Grace: All are invited

The long-awaited envelope finally arrived. Inside were three important cards of information pertaining to our appearance. First, the invitation with the date, time and location of the ceremony. Next, the accommodation card. And finally, the RSVP card, which gave the option to accept or decline the invitation. Why is this important? The ceremony...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy