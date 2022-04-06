ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

‘I-65 killer’ identified through investigative genealogy after more than 30 years

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFLfX_0f0uye9J00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – After more than 30 years, Indiana State Police have identified the so-called I-65 killer. ISP says investigative genealogy was used to name Harry Edward Greenwell as the man that killed at least three women along the I-65 corridor in the late 1980s.

According to ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield, crime scene samples were used in conjunction with investigative technology to match Greenwell. Fifield said the match was “99.9999% positive.”

Community set to remember Lillelid family 25 years after killing

Greenwell died in January 2013, officials confirmed. He had been in and out of prison several times, even escaping on two separate occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIrd3_0f0uye9J00
Harry Edward Greenwell, provided by ISP

ISP, the FBI, and the Elizabethtown, Kentucky and Columbus, Indiana police departments made the announcement in front of a room filled with loved ones of the victims including Kim Gilbert Wright, the daughter of Jeanne Gilbert.

“I celebrate her. I encourage everyone else to celebrate her,” said Gilbert Wright about her mother.

Officials stressed no matter how old an investigation is, police will continue to look for leads and evidence.

“The message is you might be able to hide for a while but we’re going to find you,” said ISP superintendent Douglas Carter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v07E2_0f0uye9J00
Display featuring photos of Peggy Gill, Jeanne Gilbert, Vicki Heath

“These cases illustrate the importance of seeing every investigation through to the very end. Law enforcement officers are taught to never give up and to follow to where the facts lead them, however an experienced officer will trust their instincts as well,” added Lt. Matt Harris of the Columbus, Indiana Police Department.

According to Herbert Stapleton, the FBI Special Agent in charge of Indianapolis office, the investigative genealogy process started in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtaOw_0f0uye9J00

I-65 killer timeline

February 1987 : According to the Unresolved podcast , the I-65 killer first struck on February 21, 1987 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Vicki Heath was 41 years old and working the front desk at a Super 8 motel the night she was murdered. The podcast recounts guests found the lobby to be in disarray the following morning with no sign of Heath. When police were called to search the property, they found Heath’s body behind the Super 8’s dumpster. She had been shot and sexually assaulted.

March 1989 : It wasn’t until two years later when the killer took the lives of two Indiana women: 24-year-old Mary “Peggy” Gill and 34-year-old Jeanne Gilbert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUmQI_0f0uye9J00
Photo courtesy of the Rensselaer Republican

On March 2, 1989, Peggy Gill was working as a night auditor at a Days Inn in Merrillville, Indiana. The American Crime Journal reports 70 rooms had been booked at the time of Gill’s 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift. She checked in her last guest around 1:30 a.m. on March 3 when investigators say someone forced her from the desk.

What we know about the latest developments in the Delphi murders

The Days Inn manager reported Gill missing after she did not call in to check with her that morning. Police arrived at the motel and found the desk’s cash drawer had been pried open with $179 missing from the till.

Officers then searched the motel and found Gill’s body shortly after 6:30 a.m. at the end of a vacant hall, according to the American Crime Journal . She had also been raped and shot twice in the head.

Police say sometime after Gill was murdered, the killer drove 52 miles south on I-65 to the Remington Days Inn.

Jeanne Gilbert of Rensselaer was behind the front desk after she agreed to switch shifts with a coworker in order to see her daughter cheer in a high school sectional game, the American Crime Journal reports.

Her last known interaction was around 4:30 a.m. when she made a courtesy wake-up call to a guest.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TisvN_0f0uye9J00
    Jeanne Gilbert, courtesy of WLFI
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGDxM_0f0uye9J00
    Jeanne Gilbert, courtesy of WLFI

Sometime after that, she was forced from the motel and into a car for the last ride of her life.

Gilbert’s body was found less than two hours later on County Road 150 West just northwest of Brookston in White County. That’s a little more than a one-hour drive from where Peggy Gill was killed in Merrillville if you take I-65.

Gilbert had been shot three times and was also sexually assaulted.

January 1990

The American Crime Journal reports the same suspect sexually assaulted a female employee during an armed robbery at a Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana on January 2, 1990.

The woman survived and was also to give police a description which led to a composite sketch of the suspect. She said he was around 6 feet tall with a gray beard and green eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2lP2_0f0uye9J00
Composite sketch of I-65 killer, courtesy of ISP

According to a WLFI report, in 2010, DNA linked the I-65 killer to all four crimes. The same gun was also used in the murders of Peggy Gill and Jeanne Gilbert, according to ACJ .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Decades after multiple women murdered, police identify 'I-65 Killer'

Investigators have identified a serial killer who took numerous lives decades ago in Kentucky and Indiana. The so-called "I-65 Killer" or the "Days Inn Killer" raped and killed three women who worked as clerks at motels along the Interstate 65 corridor during the 1980s. Sgt. Glenn Fifield of Indiana State...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Elizabethtown, IN
State
Kentucky State
City
Columbus, IN
Columbus, IN
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Delphi, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHL

Roan Mountain shooting suspect in custody

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The suspect charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Roan Mountain Wednesday night is now in police custody. Eric Lee Thompson, 40, has turned himself in, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after investigators said she shot another man. As […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#I 65#Indiana State Police#The Killer#Wxin#Isp Sgt#Isp Isp#Fbi
WJHL

25 years after gruesome murders, community remembers Lillelid family

The crime GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On April 6, 1997, exactly 25 years ago to this day, a horrific murder case rocked Greene County, making headlines across the globe. Six young people from Pikeville, Kentucky, ages 14 to 20, happened to cross paths with the Lillelid family of four. All were stopped at a […]
NEWS CENTER Maine

Update: Deputies identify deadly Albany rollover crash victims

PORTLAND, Maine — Update 5:30 p.m.:. On Thursday evening, deputies identified the two individuals involved in a deadly Albany rollover crash. Zachary Downs, 30, of Bethel was killed in the crash, and Jordan Bennett, 35, of Albany had minor injuries, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Shooting investigation underway in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a gas station Wednesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, the man came to the Valero in Roan Mountain and was taken to a hospital. The extent of the man’s injuries is unclear. The sheriff’s office […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Dickenson Co. workers jump from moving garbage truck before crash

HAYSI, Va. (WJHL) — Two Dickenson County workers were transported to a hospital on April 4 after a garbage truck experienced brake failure and crashed into an embankment before overturning, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). A VSP release revealed that a 2005 Freightliner — a Dickenson County trash services truck — was traveling south […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy