For Lisa Peters, Homeownership Is a Passion Project

Commercial apartment developers have their eyes on the south side of the golden LBJ Freeway corridor, running between Preston Road to the west, and Hillcrest/Coit to the east. They aim to replace aging late 1970s-era office buildings — occupied most recently by Brinker International — with two seven-story apartment complexes totaling 420 apartments, or 57 per acre. This is upzoning in an area dominated by mostly single family homes, many of them luxury. The nearly 7.5 acre property currently holds three black glass office complexes on the north side of Hillcrest Plaza Drive. They are adjacent to the new county government center and tax office, finished in 2018, at the intersection of Hillcrest and 635/LBJ.
Comments / 0