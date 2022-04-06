ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse, TX

Young couple dead after shooting near Converse

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — A young couple died early Wednesday morning after a shooting near Converse, officials said. A woman called 911 around 1 a.m. asking for help, but the call was disconnected....

