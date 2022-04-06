ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Off-duty Florida detective helps rescue kids after fiery crash on I-95

wogx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody camera video has been released of...

www.wogx.com

Comments / 0

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Driver found dead after fiery crash, Polk County deputies report

ALTURAS, Fla. — A man found dead in a fiery crash in Polk County has prompted an investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit. At around 7 a.m., Polk County sheriff's deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a car up in flames on State Road 60 about a mile east of Alturas Road, the sheriff's office said.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Driver dies after fiery crash into tree in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. — A driver was killed early Monday morning in a crash in Ocoee. Officers were called around 4 a.m. to Silver Star Road, east of Ocoee Landing Boulevard. Officers discovered a single vehicle on fire, crashed into a tree in the median. The driver, the only person...
OCOEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

1 killed in I-95 crash in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Tuesday in a crash on I-95 in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened early Tuesday near mile-marker 4 in the northbound lanes, Lewis said. Three cars were involved. Lewis said two cars crashed and one of […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NECN

1 Dead After Crash on I-95 in Foxboro

One person is dead after they were thrown from a car during a crash on Interstate 95 in Foxboro, Massachusetts Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported the single-car crash occurred on I-95 southbound, prior to Exit 12B. The crash caused significant traffic issues,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Inmate escapes custody at DFW Airport

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman being transported from Missouri to the Dallas County Jail to face drug charges escaped from the deputy who was escorting her at DFW Airport on April 8.Jerrecca Louise Stevenson, 24, was last seen walking near a hotel in Euless wearing a red hoodie, a black tank top, and gray sweatpants. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said she still had restraints on at the time of her escape from custody.Stevenson faced charges for Insufficient Bond on Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Possession of Controlled Substance and will now face an additional charge for Escape.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Dallas County Sheriff's Office at 214-749-8641.
DALLAS, TX
Bangor Daily News

Large crash on I-95 in Bangor snarls traffic

Update: I-95 North in Bangor has completely reopened. A large crash on Interstate 95 North has reduced travel to one lane and snarled traffic throughout Bangor. Maine State Police photos of the scene show long lines of traffic stretching under the Hammond Street overpass. One photo shows a sedan and multiple tractor-trailers as being involved in the initial crash.
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy