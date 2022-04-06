ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

‘I-65 killer’ identified through investigative genealogy after more than 30 years

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Je5x1_0f0uxZeL00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – After more than 30 years, Indiana State Police have identified the so-called I-65 killer. ISP says investigative genealogy was used to name Harry Edward Greenwell as the man that killed at least three women along the I-65 corridor in the late 1980s.

According to ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield, crime scene samples were used in conjunction with investigative technology to match Greenwell. Fifield said the match was “99.9999% positive.”

Greenwell died in January 2013, officials confirmed. He had been in and out of prison several times, even escaping on two separate occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIrd3_0f0uxZeL00
Harry Edward Greenwell, provided by ISP

ISP, the FBI, and the Elizabethtown, Kentucky and Columbus, Indiana police departments made the announcement in front of a room filled with loved ones of the victims including Kim Gilbert Wright, the daughter of Jeanne Gilbert.

“I celebrate her. I encourage everyone else to celebrate her,” said Gilbert Wright about her mother.

Officials stressed no matter how old an investigation is, police will continue to look for leads and evidence.

“The message is you might be able to hide for a while but we’re going to find you,” said ISP superintendent Douglas Carter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v07E2_0f0uxZeL00
Display featuring photos of Peggy Gill, Jeanne Gilbert, Vicki Heath

“These cases illustrate the importance of seeing every investigation through to the very end. Law enforcement officers are taught to never give up and to follow to where the facts lead them, however an experienced officer will trust their instincts as well,” added Lt. Matt Harris of the Columbus, Indiana Police Department.

According to Herbert Stapleton, the FBI Special Agent in charge of Indianapolis office, the investigative genealogy process started in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtaOw_0f0uxZeL00

I-65 killer timeline

February 1987 : According to the Unresolved podcast , the I-65 killer first struck on February 21, 1987 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Vicki Heath was 41 years old and working the front desk at a Super 8 motel the night she was murdered. The podcast recounts guests found the lobby to be in disarray the following morning with no sign of Heath. When police were called to search the property, they found Heath’s body behind the Super 8’s dumpster. She had been shot and sexually assaulted.

March 1989 : It wasn’t until two years later when the killer took the lives of two Indiana women: 24-year-old Mary “Peggy” Gill and 34-year-old Jeanne Gilbert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUmQI_0f0uxZeL00
Photo courtesy of the Rensselaer Republican

On March 2, 1989, Peggy Gill was working as a night auditor at a Days Inn in Merrillville, Indiana. The American Crime Journal reports 70 rooms had been booked at the time of Gill’s 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift. She checked in her last guest around 1:30 a.m. on March 3 when investigators say someone forced her from the desk.

What we know about the latest developments in the Delphi murders

The Days Inn manager reported Gill missing after she did not call in to check with her that morning. Police arrived at the motel and found the desk’s cash drawer had been pried open with $179 missing from the till.

Officers then searched the motel and found Gill’s body shortly after 6:30 a.m. at the end of a vacant hall, according to the American Crime Journal . She had also been raped and shot twice in the head.

Police say sometime after Gill was murdered, the killer drove 52 miles south on I-65 to the Remington Days Inn.

Jeanne Gilbert of Rensselaer was behind the front desk after she agreed to switch shifts with a coworker in order to see her daughter cheer in a high school sectional game, the American Crime Journal reports.

Her last known interaction was around 4:30 a.m. when she made a courtesy wake-up call to a guest.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TisvN_0f0uxZeL00
    Jeanne Gilbert, courtesy of WLFI
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGDxM_0f0uxZeL00
    Jeanne Gilbert, courtesy of WLFI

Sometime after that, she was forced from the motel and into a car for the last ride of her life.

Gilbert’s body was found less than two hours later on County Road 150 West just northwest of Brookston in White County. That’s a little more than a one-hour drive from where Peggy Gill was killed in Merrillville if you take I-65.

Gilbert had been shot three times and was also sexually assaulted.

January 1990

The American Crime Journal reports the same suspect sexually assaulted a female employee during an armed robbery at a Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana on January 2, 1990.

The woman survived and was also to give police a description which led to a composite sketch of the suspect. She said he was around 6 feet tall with a gray beard and green eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2lP2_0f0uxZeL00
Composite sketch of I-65 killer, courtesy of ISP

According to a WLFI report, in 2010, DNA linked the I-65 killer to all four crimes. The same gun was also used in the murders of Peggy Gill and Jeanne Gilbert, according to ACJ .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Elizabethtown, IN
State
Kentucky State
City
Columbus, IN
Columbus, IN
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Delphi, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#I 65#Indiana State Police#Wxin#Isp Sgt#Isp Isp#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy