Roanoke, VA

Authorities assess risks in high-speed pursuits

By Rhian Lowndes
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHz3b_0f0ux91w00

(WFXR) — After a bank robbery led to a police chase around the Roanoke Valley Tuesday afternoon, WFXR News spoke with Dr. Tod Burke — a retired professor of criminal justice at Radford University and a former police officer — about the protocols and risks associated with such pursuits.

According to Burke, pursuit protocols vary among law enforcement agencies and jurisdictions.

“I will say that very often high-speed pursuits do not end well, and that is the reason why many agencies forbid it in their policies,” said Burke.

Man in custody after alleged bank robbery, chase in Roanoke Valley

Authorities rely on training to make split-second decisions based on multiple factors.

“So much of it is based on the type of crime or why that person is being pulled over,” explained Burke. “It depends on the environments, depends on road conditions, depends on the populations — is this a heavily populated area?”

Burke says there are studies that show when an officer has lights and sirens on, the vehicle they’re chasing goes faster.

Chase with Appomattox Co. deputies ends in crash

“And at the same time, if the officer slows down and turns off emergency equipment, the violator slows down,” he added.

However, there are alternatives to continuing a high-speed chase. As Burke says, no matter how fast someone is going, they can’t outrun a police radio.

An officer can call ahead and have another officer lay down spike strips or initiate a pit maneuver, bumping the violator’s vehicle to spin them off the road.

“But understand, all of those things come with a danger, not just to the officer doing the pursuit,” Burke said.

According to the former cop, the authorities on the road bumping the vehicles and laying spikes face their own risks. Meanwhile, other motorists in the area are also in danger.

Burke says the decision to start or continue a high-speed chase is subjective, and the result can be an arrest — but it can also be property damage, injury, or death.

