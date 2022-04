ALTON - An Alton vehicle went up in flames Wednesday evening minutes after its occupants had gotten out. Alton firefighters were called to the 3400 block of Meridocia Street in Alton just before 5 p.m. Wednesday for a car fully involved in flames in the driveway. The owners of the Chevrolet Sonic had only arrived home a few minutes before the fire started, witnesses said. The couple were inside the house and escaped, carrying their family dog. No injuries were reported.

ALTON, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO