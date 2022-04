Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf isn't going to be traded this offseason -- right?. General manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have said that they "intend for him to be with us," but they also said similar things before dealing superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos last month. Metcalf, 24, a free agent next year, is eligible for a contract extension and just saw Tyreek Hill become the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. Will he be looking at a similar payday?

