Greetings from the Barton County Conservation District!. Spring is upon us and things are really getting busy around here. Currently, we are taking orders for our annual Nursery Tree Sale. An order form is attached to this email newsletter. All orders must be submitted by March 18. Payment will be taken when trees are picked up. We expect their arrival in mid-April.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 27 DAYS AGO