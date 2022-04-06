ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Vote now for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Month

90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cast your vote for the PFA Fans' Player of the Month award - for Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and the Women's Super...

www.90min.com

#Pfa#Vertu Motors#English Football#The United Kingdom
90min

CF Montreal sign SuperDraft pick Jojea Kwizera

CF Montreal added 2022 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick Jojea Kwizera to the roster, signing him through the end of the season with options extending from 2023 to 2025. The player was selected as 15th overall by the Canadian side after a successful collegiate career at Utah Valley University. He participated in Montreal’s pre-season camp, and featured in all four of their pre-season friendlies.
MLS
90min

US Open Cup: Third-round draw groups set as MLS teams enter competition

The groups for the US Open Cup third round draw have been set, with the teams from Major League Soccer coming a little closer to knowing their opponents. MLS clubs will enter the tournament in the next stage, with the most recent winners Atlanta United - who beat Minnesota United in the 2019 final - finally looking to defend their title.
MLS
90min

90min

ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

