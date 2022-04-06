Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish this Friday

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Two men from Louisiana were recently arrested after an investigation by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics. Jerome Rogers, 38, of Hammond and Elton James Smith, 39, of Hammond, were arrested after the execution of warrants on April 1. The investigation centered around a section of Booker Rd. TPSO says, “Agents were […]
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to do a welfare check at a home around 2 p.m. on Monday, March 21. The welfare check was for a 5-year-old boy with special needs who called Sulphur home. The first thing deputies saw when they arrived at the scene was a […]
ZACHARY, La. — ZACHARY, La. (AP) — After she tore her ACL in September, Mya Parker was looking for things to do to fill in the space that sports played in her life. So the 15-year-old Zachary High freshman started creating NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as a way of combining her interests in art and investing. So far, she’s made more than $10,000 selling her drawings online.
Louisiana State Police say the car belonging to missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie, was found Friday morning in St. Joseph, Missouri. It's the same city where U.S. Marshals arrested the person of interest in this case, Brandon Francisco.
WASHINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The third time was not the charm for this couple from Louisiana. That is how many times 61-year-old Randy Davis and 50-year-old Shelia Faye Nunnery have been behind bars in the Washington Parish Jail. Their latest stay in jail stems from an incident which took place on Tuesday, March 15. On […]
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 12, 2022, 30-year-old Keyaira Jeanine Burks was observed swapping price tags on two shirts and ringing them up for $3.98 on a self-checkout by local Wal-Mart associates. Burks was also seen not ringing up some food she possessed. Burks then exited the store and was contacted by Wal-Mart […]
Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
You’re not allowed to be under the influence of marijuana while driving in Louisiana, but there’s no law that expressly prohibits drivers or passengers from smoking weed. That could change soon. House Bill 234, which would outlaw marijuana smoking in a moving car, advanced from a legislative committee in an 11-3 vote last week and now heads to the full House.
Comments / 0