Brooklyn man charged with production of child pornography

A Midwood man has been charged with sexual exploitation of children after allegedly targeting minors via Skype, the NYPD says.

Court documents reveal that 49-year-old Steven Labianca solicited sexually explicit images and video from kids as young as 13 from April 2017 through Feb. 2021. Authorities say he developed a relationship with his victims first, then enticed them to take the photos for his own personal gratification.

If convicted, Labianca faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars.