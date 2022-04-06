ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond woman arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder after months-long police investigation

By Kassidy Hammond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police arrested a Richmond woman Monday, April 4 on charges of murder in connection with a homicide dating back to Dec. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Shaliyah Branch-Dixon had her arraignment for charges of 2nd-degree murder Tuesday, April 5 at 10 a.m., and the case was continued to May 5 at 9 a.m.

8News previously reported the murder of 64-year-old Raul Morales of Richmond , which took place Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, on Clarkson Road. Morales was found by police unresponsive with head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Branch-Dixon had previously been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle in January 2022 , after stealing an idling pickup truck on the same street as the murder, Clarkson Road. A little over an hour after she stole the truck, Branch-Dixon ran a red light at the intersection of Belvidere Street and Main Street in Richmond and hit a Richmond police cruiser.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Branch-Dixon was charged with disregarding a traffic light and possession of a stolen vehicle.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.

