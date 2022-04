There was a time that we reported obsessively on the number of apps in the Play Store, but that was mostly before it was even called the "Play Store." After all these years, there are more apps than you could ever need—so many, in fact, that we can honestly do without the older ones. Security has been a major feature of recent Android updates, but those abandoned apps don't support all the new requirements. Later this year, Google is taking steps to ensure that the apps of yesteryear don't negatively impact your security.

