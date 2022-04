Two years, six months and one day after its release in October 2019, Ubisoft is pulling the plug on Ghost Recon Breakpoint. It was done gently enough, alongside a screenshot of four Ghost comrades standing on a mountaintop, looking out across the valley as the sun kisses Auroa’s plentiful treetops. A brief statement thanked players for “all the love and support”, and succinctly surmised the shooter’s 11 updates and crossover events. Ubisoft added that servers will be maintained even though development has ceased, but – interestingly – didn’t indicate how long for.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO