Imo’s offers special deal on customer appreciation day
ST. LOUIS – Imo’s Pizza is hosting a customer appreciation day Wednesday.
The family business first opened in 1964. Wednesday’s deal includes a medium one-topping pizza and an order of toasted ravioli for $9.99. The deal is available for carry-out only.Trending: Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty
Customers can place their order on imospizza.com using the promo code imoslove .
