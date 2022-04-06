ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Imo's offers special deal on customer appreciation day

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Imo’s Pizza is hosting a customer appreciation day Wednesday.

The family business first opened in 1964. Wednesday’s deal includes a medium one-topping pizza and an order of toasted ravioli for $9.99. The deal is available for carry-out only.

Customers can place their order on imospizza.com using the promo code imoslove .

