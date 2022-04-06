ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United May Not Hesitate In Taking Key Cristiano Ronaldo Decision In the Summer

United Transfer Room
Manchester United may not hesitate about moving on Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window amidst interest from the MLS, claims a journalist.

Ronaldo joined United from Juventus in the summer and while the move hasn't gone as many would have planned or liked, the Portuguese has still scored vital goals in the Champions League and the Premier League.

Stefano Benzi was talking to Calciomercato.it recently ( via SportWitness ) and he spoke about Ronaldo's future and chances of him leaving United.

The journalist revealed that Inter Miami see Ronaldo as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain and negotiations are already underway for the move. Ronaldo is said to be 'convinced' about leaving Europe.

David Beckham's relations with United and Glazers' lack of hesitation in letting Ronaldo leave could aid a move, with the journalist claiming that the idea could be 'perfect' for the Portuguese.

Ronaldo's current deal at United runs out in the summer of 2023, with his future still seemingly uncertain.

SkySports

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea no longer alive in Champions League tie after 'alarming' performance vs Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel conceded Chelsea's Champions League defence was dead in the water after Real Madrid laid their defensive frailties bare to seize a 3-1 quarter-final advantage. The reigning European champions must overturn a two-goal deficit in next week's return in the Bernabeu to have any chance of defending their crown after Karim Benzema scored two extraordinary first-half headers and punished Edouard Mendy's error to leave 13-time winners Real in control after his hat-trick in successive Champions League outings.
Daily Mail

An England Euro 2020 midfield, an Ajax centre-back following the boss to Old Trafford but no changes at full-back... how Manchester United could line-up under Erik ten Hag next season with Dutchman closing in on move

With Manchester United close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager, the focus will soon turn to the summer and how the Dutchman can improve the squad. The Red Devils have underachieved in what will be another trophyless season and are up against it in their battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.
Juventus wants to spoil Napoli's plans for 30m euros rated Serie A star

Juventus could move for Sassuolo's Hamed Traore in the next transfer window, even though he is a serious target of Napoli. The Ivorian is developing well at the Black and Greens and his performances have caught the attention of the Bianconeri and other clubs in Serie A.
