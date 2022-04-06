ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Crowds prepare to return to Grand National Festival after two-year break

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSOHr_0f0uqk9z00

Racegoers are dusting off their fascinators and putting the final touches to their outfits as they prepare to return to the Grand National Festival for the first time since 2019.

The three-day race meeting at Aintree begins on Thursday, continues on Friday with Ladies Day and culminates with the world-famous steeplechase on Saturday.

This year will see the return of crowds to the festival, which was cancelled in 2020 for the first time since the Second World War as the country went into lockdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zo7Kg_0f0uqk9z00
Locked gates at Aintree in 2020 (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Since then, the public have been invited to the racecourse to receive their Covid vaccinations and for coronavirus testing, but last year racing was held behind closed doors with only a handful of owners and trainers able to spectate.

Dickon White, North West regional director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “There has been a real sense of excitement building up over the last few days. It’s a hive of activity here with last-minute things being put to bed and it is really exciting.

“This is not just about three days for Aintree, it’s about the whole economic impact an event like this has for the North West region.

“Everyone benefits, whether you are a hotel owner or you own restaurants and bars, a retailer, even down to the hairdressers, barbers and nail salons.

“All of these people benefit and it is just fantastic to be back.”

We have a sold-out Grand National day which shows people have really been craving live events, particularly live sporting events

The event sees 150,000 racegoers attend over the three days.

Mr White added: “We have a sold-out Grand National day which shows people have really been craving live events, particularly live sporting events.

“Come 5.15pm on Saturday we will have 70,000 on the racecourse for the Grand National.”

The races see 2,000 staff hired from the local area and 200 chefs working in hospitality to serve up 11,500 meals over the three days, with punters eating three tonnes of potatoes and 711kg of cheese.

An additional 800 metres of bar space is built for the Grand National Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrARv_0f0uqk9z00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Getting ready for the event is just as important.

Gill O’Neill, who owns dress shop Fairytale Endings in Liverpool’s Met Quarter shopping centre, said customers had been planning their race outfits since the start of the year and spent an average of £200 to £250 on a dress.

She said: “I think people really just want to get out there and strut their stuff and get really dressed up.”

Deana Taylor, owner of Felicity Hat Hire in Liverpool, said: “We are absolutely bombed out. Our opening hours are normally 10am until 4pm but I was in at 8am this morning and we’re staying open in the evening to 7pm just to try and meet demand.

“Everybody is going a bit extra this year, they are all really excited.”

Ms Taylor bought the business last year and said she was told by the former owners the races would be her “bread and butter”.

She added: “This is what allows you to buy all your new stock in, so while we are raking it in we’re not seeing the benefits because we want to replenish the stock every year and it’s all going on that.”

Hairdresser Andrew Collinge said his Liverpool salon was fully booked for raceday mornings.

He said: “We have our regular clients and a lot of visitors in town.

“We also have regular visitors who are obviously excited to be back. It’s an exciting few days in the salon.

“Without a doubt an event like the National is hugely welcomed by the city, by hospitality, and in our sector as well.

“It is feeling like a return to normality, however it is still challenging dealing with Covid cases which are still quite prevalent at the moment, it’s by no means gone away.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Racegoers ready for ‘electric’ Grand National

Racegoers are gearing up for an “electric” Grand National as crowds return to the world’s greatest steeplechase for the first time in three years. Punters have not been at Aintree to cheer on the Grand National runners since 2019, after the race meet was cancelled in 2020 and held behind closed doors last year.
SPORTS
newschain

Berlais floors Porter in Liverpool Hurdle

Sire Du Berlais shocked reigning Stayers’ Hurdle champion Flooring Porter in the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree. A 16-1 chance for Gordon Elliott and Mark Walsh, Sire Du Berlais looked up against it as dual Cheltenham Festival victor Flooring Porter set out to make all in the Grade One in the hands of Danny Mullins.
WORLD
newschain

Gentleman De Mee has Edwardstone’s measure at Aintree

Gentleman De Mee created a minor surprise as he lifted the Poundland Maghull Novices’ Chase at Aintree. Arkle winner Edwardstone was widely expected to follow up his Cheltenham Festival success in this Grade One contest, being sent off the 4-7 favourite for Alan King. However, he proved no match...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

London turns green as St Patrick's Day festival returns after two years: Up to 50,000 people join procession through capital as celebration makes a comeback after being axed due to Covid

The rain and clouds haven't scared off revelers in London celebrating St Patrick's Day early as crowds today lined along the street bearing Irish flags, many donned in emerald green clothing to mark the upcoming day. More than 50,000 are expected to have joined in the festivities, ahead of the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
newschain

Party all business for Ian Williams at Aintree

Party Business showed plenty of heart to fend off Ilikedwayurthinkin in the EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle, the opening event on Randox Grand National Day at Aintree. Trained by Ian Williams and ridden by 3lb claimer Charlie Todd, Party Business (11-2) was making the best of his way home as he jumped the third-last in the lead in the extended three-mile contest.
SPORTS
newschain

Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

Boris Johnson has met President Volodymr Zelensky in Kyiv in a “show of solidarity” with Ukraine, Downing Street has said. A No 10 spokesman said the Prime Minister was using the unannounced visit to set out a new package of financial and military aid. “The Prime Minister has...
POLITICS
newschain

Three Stripe Life bags elusive Grade One

Three Stripe Life finally claimed a Grade One victory in the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree. Gordon Elliott’s charge had finished second at the highest level on his three previous runs, chasing home Mighty Potter on the first occasion before finding Sir Gerhard too good at both Leopardstown and Cheltenham on his last two outings.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand National#Salon#Aintree#Covid#Jockey Club Racecourses
newschain

Ellen White delighted to be one of the English game’s big names

Ellen White admitted it is an “incredible feeling” to be mentioned alongside Wayne Rooney, Sir Bobby Charlton and Harry Kane after bringing up her 50th England goal. White’s landmark goal, a trademark header in a 10-0 World Cup qualifying win win over North Macedonia, moved her one clear of Charlton and Kane and to within three of all-time England record goalscorer Rooney.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Newport profit from late own goal in play-off push boosting win at Swindon

Newport’s Sky Bet League Two play-off hopes were boosted as Dion Conroy’s 89th-minute own goal saw them secure a 1-0 victory at Swindon. Louis Reed almost marked his return from suspension by gifting the Exiles an early goal, with Robbie Willmott intercepting a pass on the edge of the box but overpowering the final ball.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Jack Hamilton scores second-half winner as high-flying Arbroath win at Hamilton

Jack Hamilton scored a second-half winner as high-flying Arbroath extended their unbeaten cinch Championship run to four games with a narrow 1-0 victory away to Hamilton. The home side enjoyed the better of the first-half possession – in a match where four players with the surname Hamilton lined-up – but David Moyo’s early chance was kept out, after two chances in quick succession for Arbroath, and Mihai Popescu sent his 26th-minute header wide as the scores remained goalless at the break.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy