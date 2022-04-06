WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-03-15 08:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Some roads upstream from Glenmora, including Strothers Crossing Road near the community of Calcasieu and Price Crossing Road near Hineston have two to three feet of water over the road and are subject to being closed. Flooding of forested areas near the river will also occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain at a flat crest of 14.1 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 14.1 Tue 7 am CDT 14.1 14.1 14.1

