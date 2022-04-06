ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Four hospitalized after school bus crash in north Columbus

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Multiple people were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a school bus crash in north Columbus. Four hospitalized after school bus...

www.nbc4i.com

WHAS 11

Bus driver dies after Topsham students steer school bus to safety

TOPSHAM, Maine — The driver who experienced a medical event while driving a school bus in Topsham has died, according to an email from MSAD 75 superintendent Bob Lucy. School officials said Arthur McDougall, 77, of Lisbon was the one behind the wheel of the bus on Route 201 Monday morning.
TOPSHAM, ME
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in fatal shooting at north Columbus bar given $1M bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a double fatal shooting last month at a north Columbus bar is in jail Monday. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office records, Wayne C. Coffman, 34. is being held at Jackson Pike Jail as of Monday. Coffman is charged with two...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver in I-270 crash had open containers in car: sheriff’s office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 west of downtown Columbus has reopened after a crash Saturday afternoon in which the driver allegedly had open containers of alcohol in the car. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-270 North just past US-40/West Broad Street is reopened. The Franklin County Sheriff’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BOCANEWSNOW

Child Dies After Crash At Palm Beach County School Bus Stop

Four Students Struck By Alfa Romeo. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 6:39 PM: The deceased student is identified as Tiana Johnson, 15. The injured students are identified as Chand Wazir, Khoi Phan, and Rondell Lawrence. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of the four teens struck by […] The article Child Dies After Crash At Palm Beach County School Bus Stop appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NEWS CENTER Maine

Update: Deputies identify deadly Albany rollover crash victims

PORTLAND, Maine — Update 5:30 p.m.:. On Thursday evening, deputies identified the two individuals involved in a deadly Albany rollover crash. Zachary Downs, 30, of Bethel was killed in the crash, and Jordan Bennett, 35, of Albany had minor injuries, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated.
WSPA 7News

School bus involved in crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg School District 7 school bus was involved in a crash in Spartanburg Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Mimosa Street and Old Charlotte Road. According to the district, it appeared to be a minor fender bender and everyone on board appeared to be fine. An administrator is on the […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
News-Democrat

Millstadt school bus involved in two-vehicle crash

A school bus carrying five children between the ages of 6 and 12 was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Millstadt Monday morning. None of the children were injured, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were dispatched to the scene at Town Hall Road and Illinois...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
WJHL

Vehicle crashes into Washington County school bus

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vehicle crashed into the rear end of a Washington County, Tennessee school bus Thursday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP revealed that a school bus without passengers was traveling on SR 107 in the Chuckey community when it slowed down to turn […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVQ

Students recovering after bus crash in Menifee County

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – There were some scary moments when a school bus full of children ran off the road and ended up on its side in Menifee County. The school district says the bus, with 48 students onboard, met another vehicle on a curve on Highway 1693, also called Dan Ridge Road, around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.
MENIFEE COUNTY, KY
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Crew player 'okay' after robbery in Short North area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus Crew player was the victim of a robbery Thursday night in the Short North area. A Columbus police report states officers responded to the area of North High Street and Russell Street on March 17 around 10:50 p.m. after a report of a robbery.
COLUMBUS, OH

