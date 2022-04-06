ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Master Wellness To Host ‘Walk Thru Texas History’

 3 days ago
With warm weather here, many folks are getting outdoors to work in gardens, enjoy our local parks, camp, watch student sports, and take walks. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Master Wellness Volunteers are proud to announce that we will be hosting “Walk Thru Texas History” (WTTH) during the month of...

KBTX.com

Texas A&M Forest Service assisting with multiple fires around Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wildfires in west-central Texas are impacting the weather in the Brazos Valley. Friday morning, viewers were talking about smoky skies in the area. The Texas A&M Forest Service in College Station is staying busy fighting those fires. Dangerously dry conditions in West Texas have sparked...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KSST Radio

Vance Elton Payne, Jr

Vance Elton Payne, Jr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 24, 2022, at the age of 72. He was born the only child to Vance Elton Payne and Katherine Birdwell in Huntsville, Tx. The family relocated to Nacogdoches where Vance attended Nacogdoches High and graduated from SFA. After graduating, he joined the Naval Reserves and was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Government
Philip Lockwood

Philip Lockwood

Philip Lockwood, age 78, of Sulphur Springs, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital, Sulphur Springs. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Philip Arthur was born on December 3, 1943, in Indianapolis, IN to Herbert and Irene (Frazier) Lockwood. He married...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas A&M Forest Service Mobilizes Fire Resources Ahead Of Possible Wildfire Activity

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas A&M Forest Service is mobilizing its fire resources ahead of what it says could be a very active weekend. A spokesperson said that wildfire activity is expected to increase this weekend, particularly along and west of I-35 and into South Texas. Dry grass, intensifying drought conditions, high winds, and lightning could create conditions ripe for large, difficult to control fires. Just since Mar. 12, state and local resources have responded to at least 70 wildfires that burned 15,274 acres across Texas. “The underlying drought conditions combined with winds associated with cold front passages has supported increased wildfire activity...
TEXAS STATE
Pleasanton Express

March is Texas History Month

On Alamo Heroes Day, we remember one of the most inspiring moments in Texas history, when the fierce loyalty and determination to the struggle for Texas independence was demonstrated by a small force of Texian soldiers at the Alamo in San Antonio. It was Sunday, March 6, 1836, when the siege of the Alamo ended and Santa Anna stormed the complex, killing all of the defenders. For 12 days, 189 brave men led by Colonel William B. Travis had held the fort against a force of almost 2,000 soldiers led by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. On the morning of the 13th day of the siege, Santa Anna ordered the final assault, which lasted less than 90 minutes. The unwillingness of the Texians to surrender had bought precious time for the Texian army. Their sacrifice inspired Texian soldiers to greater zeal on the battlefield with cries of “Remember the Alamo.” All 189 names of the Alamo heroes who died in the battle are inscribed on a granite memorial in the Long Barrack Museum at the Alamo. The sacrifices made by the men at the Alamo continue to inspire Texans, and today are recognized as a symbol of honor and courage throughout the world. (www.drtinfo.org)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSST Radio

Free Virtual Brain Injury Awareness Month Conference To Be Held March 30-31, 2022

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is hosting a free virtual conference on March 30-31 to raise awareness about brain injuries and educate health care providers across the state on treatment options. The 2022 Texas Brain Injury Awareness Month Conference, “Resiliency and Recovery: Bouncing Forward,” highlights the achievements of people living with a brain injury and provides education about brain injuries, overcoming adversity, developing a resilient mindset, and improving outcomes.
TEXAS STATE
Land Line Media

New law designates I-27 extension in Texas

A new interstate highway is coming to West Texas and New Mexico. Legislation has been signed into law designating a new four-lane I-27. The new interstate is expected to relieve congestion on I-35. It is an extension of the existing Texas interstate route from Lubbock to Amarillo, which follows the route of U.S. 87. The extension stretches the interstate from Laredo, Texas, to Raton, N.M.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Sulphur Bluff ISD Pre-K Roundup Scheduled April 27

Sulphur Bluff ISD Pre-K Roundup For the 2022-2023 school year will be held from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the school. The full-day prekindergarten program for district students is designed to provide a solid foundation of school success among 4-year-olds prior to entering the regular public school program. The SBISD pre-k program goal is to reduce the probability of school failure for at-risk children. The program stresses intensive language development in preparation for kindergarten.
SULPHUR BLUFF, TX
KSST Radio

What to do with Tires?

Spring is here, and ‘Spring Cleanup’ is coming soon. By ‘Spring Cleanup’ we mean the annual chance for residents of Hopkins County to take certain waste materials to locations in Hopkins County for disposal. Neither the City or County cleanup events will accept tires. So… what to do?
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

SSHS Advances To Region UIL OAP Competition

The Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Theatre students continue to shine, advancing from Area to the Region UIL OAP competition with their performance of “Peter and the Starcatcher.” Four students also earned individual recognition for their contributions to the play. The SSHS thespians are among three theatre troupes...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
