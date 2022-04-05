ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shockers Close Out Home Schedule Wednesday Afternoon

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWichita State plays its home finale at 3 p.m. Wednesday against Emporia State at the Sheldon Coleman Tennis Complex. Afterwards, fans are invited to stick around for some post-match pizza (courtesy of the Maureen Connolly Brinker Tennis...

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
Wichita KU fans drive more than 10 hours to see NCAA Championship

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many Kansans made the trip to the Big Easy including a couple of Wichitans. After KU beat Villanova University on Saturday, the couple hopped in their car, not wanting to miss the action. “We graduated in 2008, and that was the last time that KU won the national championship, and we […]
Kansans show off support for Jayhawks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s already been a wildly successful season for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team. Being one of the final two teams left standing in a season that begins each year with more than 350 years is an accomplishment worth celebrating. But no matter how much you try to look at the big picture and take pride in just getting to a title game, somebody is going to be disappointed Monday night. On the other side, a large fanbase is going to celebrate, likely through Monday night into Tuesday morning. But after streets clear, the good times will continue. Will the party be centered or Kansas, or several hundred miles to the east? We’ll likely have that answer by about 11 p.m. Monday night.
Fans welcome Jayhawks back to Lawrence following championship win

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) – Thousands of fans filled the stands at Memorial Stadium to welcome home their Jayhawks as this years’ national champions. Despite the cold and the wind, KU fans showed up to welcome the team home. “Just to celebrate the victory, the biggest comeback in history...
OU baseball: Sooners defeat Oral Roberts 8-1 in standalone home game

Oklahoma (17-10) defeated Oral Roberts (17-11) 8-2 in a standalone game on Tuesday in Norman. Redshirt junior Braden Carmichael opened the game for OU, striking out two and allowing one hit in four innings. The left-hander retired 11 straight batters at one point en route to his second decision of the season.
PHOTOS: Show us your Jayhawks!

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No. 1 seed Kansas will take on No. 8 seed University Carolina in the NCAA Championship Monday night. Tip time is at 8:20 p.m on TBS. Fans across the nation are choosing sides. We want to see who’s side you’re on. Post your photos in the gallery below!
Newly-hired LSU Basketball Head Coach announces staff

BATON ROUGE – LSU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matt McMahon announced on Thursday the members of his staff that will help him lead the LSU Tigers into the 2022-23 season. McMahon announced that Casey Long, Ronnie Hamilton and Cody Toppert will serve as assistant coaches. Long joins Coach McMahon after five seasons at Murray State while Hamilton comes to […]
Two more Shockers enter transfer portal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze, two of the Shockers’ main pieces last basketball season, have entered the transfer portal, according to their Twitter accounts. Both Dennis and Udeze made the announcement on Twitter around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, and they used the same words in their transfer posts. “After deep consideration, […]
KU national championship win helps Parkville T-shirt business

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Kansas' national championship win did more than just earn the Jayhawks their fourth title, it also helped a number of businesses. "All I can think about is how many more shirts we're going to have to print," said John Doole, of Ultimate Athletic Sportswear. On pins...
Fans snap up KU championship merchandise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jayhawk fans in Kansas City were buying up KU NCAA championship gear Tuesday. The championship T-shirts were out in the Power & Light District at Rally House. People like Brad Masterson came to Rally House to celebrate a championship. "You saw them do it so...
