Endangered House Democrats failing to pinpoint voters' top concerns

By Sarah Westwood
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

As polls and focus groups reveal that voters are increasingly citing inflation and crime among their top concerns, some of the most vulnerable House Democrats appear to be prioritizing other issues in the early days of their campaigns.

Focus group results conducted by HIT Strategies, an opinion research firm, and published Tuesday by Politico showed that even young, partisan Democratic voters expressed “a preoccupation with inflation and crime” and frustration at the perception that Democratic lawmakers had done little to fulfill their promises.

The results follow a spate of polls that suggest voters see higher prices and, to a lesser extent, public safety as the most pressing issues heading into what is expected to be a brutal campaign season for Democrats.

BIDEN SET TO EXTEND STUDENT LOAN FREEZE UNTIL END OF AUGUST

The Virginia gubernatorial results in November and a number of polls conducted since also suggest voters are increasingly concerned about education and their ability to weigh in on what their children learn in the classroom.

But a look through the lists of priorities or top issues on the campaign websites of the House’s most endangered Democrats suggests many may not have yet adjusted to the shifting priorities of their voters.

Many instead touted liberal social issues, climate change, infrastructure, and even COVID-19.

With seven months until the midterm elections and many primary campaigns still underway, most House Democrats have not yet begun delivering the stump speeches and cutting the ads that will define which issues they choose to focus on during the thick of the race.

However, their campaign websites offer a glimpse into which issues they’re currently prioritizing.

Democrats are already facing a widespread perception that, as a party, they have in recent months staked out positions on the wrong side of nearly every issue of consequence to voters.

On crime, they’ve focused on weakening prosecutorial and law enforcement power. On education, they’ve prioritized the demands of teachers unions and school boards over those of parents. On inflation, they’ve sought more taxpayer spending at a time when many voters blame such spending for sparking high prices in the first place. On energy, they’ve focused on the concerns of environmentalists rather than increasing domestic energy production to meet fuel demand.

And few vulnerable House Democrats have so far been willing to challenge the mainstream Democratic agenda in any meaningful way.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat whose district sits along the southern border, is one of the few endangered House Democrats who featured tough-on-crime language prominently on his campaign website.

Facing a primary runoff against far-left immigration lawyer Jessica Cisneros, Cuellar warns that his Democratic opponent “would defund the police and border patrol which would wreck our local economy” and “make our communities less safe.”

Cuellar failed to attract more than 50% of the primary vote last month and will square off against Cisneros, who is backed by far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on May 24.

Other Democrats in swing districts don’t list crime or inflation among their top issues, however.

Rep. Cynthia Axne, an endangered Democrat in Iowa whose district includes Des Moines, does not list crime or public safety among the 11 priorities highlighted on her campaign website’s “issues” page , for example.

“Women’s reproductive rights” and “equality for our LGBTQ community” both make the list, however. So, too, do climate change and an immigration reform agenda that includes amnesty for many undocumented immigrants.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat, also does not list crime or public safety among the 14 issues laid out on her campaign website’s “priorities” page .

While she does cite “investing in education” among her priorities, her campaign does not mention parents’ rights but does focus on teachers and making sure they have “the respect and support they have earned.”

And although Slotkin’s campaign does list “growing economic opportunity” as a priority, that section of the website makes no mention of rising prices and focuses instead on training young people in technical jobs and helping them avoid student debt.

Rep. Elaine Luria, a Virginia Democrat whose district includes the southeastern coast of the state, doesn’t make mention of rising crime rates on her campaign’s “priorities” page , although she does include a section for gun violence in which she advocates for more restrictions on guns.

Luria’s campaign doesn’t mention concerns about rising prices in its “economy” section, only discussing, like other Democrats, the idea of job training and raising the minimum wage.

Maine Rep. Jared Golden, one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the House, does not list crime or high prices on his campaign website’s “priorities” page, either.

“Campaign finance reform” is first among his listed priorities, which also include the environment, healthcare, and veterans.

Rep. Susan Wild, a Pennsylvania Democrat whose district was redrawn heading into the midterm elections, does not mention inflation as an issue under the “economic prosperity” section listed on her campaign website’s “issues” page .

Instead, her economic priorities include boosting unions, training workers, spending on infrastructure, and expanding rural broadband.

Wild does not mention crime or public safety as a top issue; however, she does have a “criminal justice” section that highlights, among other aspects of the issue, the need to address “racial bias” in law enforcement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

She also advocates for restoring voting rights to felons and treating drugs as a public health matter, not a criminal one.

Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Pennsylvania Democrat, also does not list crime or public safety on his campaign website’s “priorities” page .

Cartwright acknowledges on his campaign website’s page only that the costs of “health care, education and child care” have risen, and he holds up infrastructure investments as the solution.

And in the “education” section, he advocates for paying public school teachers higher salaries and renovating school buildings — not for more parental rights.

Comments / 7

VarnamBuzzard
1d ago

Tell them to look in the mirror. They are the top concerns of voters. They want you out of office. Keep squirming you will figure it out come November.

Reply
5
MJ ?
18h ago

They continue their "out of touch" campaign. Because, don't you know, they know what's best for you and me. Elite v Masses.

Reply
4
Bruce
1d ago

We the people want the people in power to put Americans first and stop trying to Groom kids.

Reply
4
Vice

Nearly Half of Republicans Now Think Top Democrats Are Running Pedophile Cabals

Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
Fox News

CNBC host to Buttigieg on national debt: 'No one' with credit card bills 'thinks the answer is to spend more'

CNBC host Joe Kernen pressed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., claims that government spending would reduce the national debt and that it was not inflationary. Kernen asked Buttigieg during Tuesday's "Squawk Box" segment if Pelosi's statement was the view of the entire administration, and if...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
blavity.com

CONGRESS & COURTS
