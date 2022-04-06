ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Spectacular views with unbridled elegance in this 5,000-square-foot architectural masterpiece on 2.5 acres

By Monica Lander
Silicon Valley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustom built by the owner-builder, this stunning estate showcases exceptional architectural detailing, fine finishes and an open floor plan celebrating indoor-outdoor living. The 2.5-acre property dotted with dozens of oak trees offers an unparalleled, ultra-private setting and unrivaled attention to every detail. Inspired by the land’s topography, the home...

www.siliconvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego weekly Reader

A 5295-square-foot ocean view estate in Del Mar

It may seem like we spend a lot of time here at Unreal roaming the same few neighborhoods. La Jolla, Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar — lather, rinse, repeat. But that’s because we’re here to gawk at rich people’s houses, and by and large, those are the places toward which our wealthiest fellow San Diegans gravitate. As of this writing, there are 46 homes for sale in the county with an asking price topping $10 million, and 33 of those are concentrated in the three primary ZIP codes for the aforementioned cities. So this week, we’re headed back up I-5, to where the turf meets the surf, for a peek at 1616 Camino Del Mar, a 5295-square-foot ocean view estate, set on just under a half-acre, that was originally built in 1982.
DEL MAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Tec#Elegance#Acre#Oak Trees#Housing List#Graystone Elementary#Leland High School
Secret NYC

A 20-Foot Greenery-Covered Tower Is Coming To Times Square

Times Square will soon be home to a 20-foot tower covered in a cascade of mountain laurel, a species of flowering plant. Created by Cuban-born artist Raúl Cordero, this installation, titled THE POEM, is designed to tame the sensory overload one experiences when in Times Square. Inside the structure you’ll find an illuminated haiku paired with an open patch of sky overhead—an unexpected oasis providing viewers with a brief sense of relief from the contrasting hustle and bustle of the surrounding area.
VISUAL ART
Click2Houston.com

How to grow more veggies in less space with square foot gardening

HOUSTON – If you want to get your green thumb this spring but don’t have a big area available at home, there’s a gardening technique from the ‘70s making a comeback, which can help your veggies grow even in a limited space. “The premise is simple:...
HOUSTON, TX
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 500-Square-Foot Studio Looks Completely New Thanks to a Mantel, Molding, and More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Originally from Canada, Nicole Arruda moved to New York City four years ago to pursue her “dreams of becoming an interior designer,” she writes. “After working alongside huge talent here in the city I ventured off on my own and opened up Nicole Alexandra Design Studio in 2020.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Architectural Digest

See the Transformation of This 850-Square-Foot West Village Apartment

Some people have all the luck. When a young couple moved into a one-bedroom apartment in the heart of New York’s West Village, they had the good fortune of being able to turn to a close friend, Sebastian Zuchowicki, for help. Sebastian, at the time, was a designer at the legendary interiors firm Studio Sofield—which has counted Gucci and the Carlyle Hotel as clients—but he was thinking about going out on his own when he got the call.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy