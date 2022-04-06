Spectacular views with unbridled elegance in this 5,000-square-foot architectural masterpiece on 2.5 acres
Custom built by the owner-builder, this stunning estate showcases exceptional architectural detailing, fine finishes and an open floor plan celebrating indoor-outdoor living. The 2.5-acre property dotted with dozens of oak trees offers an unparalleled, ultra-private setting and unrivaled attention to every detail. Inspired by the land’s topography, the home...www.siliconvalley.com
Comments / 0