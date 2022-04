Editor's note: The letter below is a submitted letter and does not reflect the editorial stance of the Daily Athenaeum. Interested in submitting a letter? Fill out our form. As a lifelong resident of West Virginia, raised in the heart of the southern coalfields, my identity as a queer Appalachian has long been juxtaposed with frequent media stereotypes that paint us as backward, isolated, and disconnected from mainstream society. For most of my life, I thought this to be against the set of beliefs upon which I was raised.

BARBOUR COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO