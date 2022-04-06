Back on the Links at Guilford Lakes Golf Course

You know Tiger Woods is officially back when he’s cursing at the course. A video of Woods cursing after an unlucky shot at the Masters at Augusta on Thursday is going viral. A poor tee shot landed him in the pine straw. His following shot looked great and landed on the green. However, it fell on a slope and drifted yards away from the hole.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to thunderstorms early Thursday morning, gate openings and tee times at Augusta National Golf Club have been delayed. In a press release, officials say all times will be delayed by 30 minutes. Ticketing gates will open at 7:30 a.m. The Honorary Starters Ceremony will take...
Exactly one week before a golfer on the PGA Tour will don their new green jacket, teenagers across the country had the chance to compete for a title of their own at Augusta National Golf Club. As we wrote about last week, the LaTorre brothers out of Nassau, NY would...
For Raines High School as a team, Gateway Conference victories are nothing new.
But for Jacoby Johnson, it was a different story — and he knew that once he captured his breakthrough high jump title, a triumph for his school in the team standings was well on its way.
"The first time doing this...
There might be patrons who have a longer active streak of attending the Masters Tournament than Augusta’s Dan LaSure Sr., but’s he’s never heard of them. Throwing out the COVID-19 Masters in 2020, when no outside fans were allowed, this is LaSure’s 70th consecutive Masters. He was even here in 2021, when attendance was limited because of the pandemic.
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – At the most famous golf tournament in the world, Thursday’s high temperatures reached 74 degrees on a sun-soaked Day 1 of the Masters. More than a thousand miles northwest of Augusta, Georgia, Northeast Wisconsin residents dealt with yet another wet day in 30-40 degree temperatures – and another week of […]
