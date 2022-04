The HIM legend will hit the road in early 2023 and has confirmed the debut VV studio album. It's been a busy week for former HIM frontman Ville Valo. After teasing that something new might be on the way via his 'Heartagram' Instagram account at the end of last week, he confirmed on Tuesday that brand new music would be coming from his VV project this Friday, April 8. Now, the Finnish singer-songwriter has confirmed that VV's debut studio album, Neon Noir, will land in early 2023.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO