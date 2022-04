Built to be as exclusive as it is Herculean, the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series—based off of the Mercedes-AMG GT—is only limited to just 55 units, but it's billed as the most "powerful customer sports car" ever built by AMG. It does come with an additional catch: you're not allowed to drive it on the road, as it's built to the standards of GT3 and GT4 race cars, including the roll cage, lack of an AM/FM/Satellite radio, and no air conditioning. At least not the type of air conditioning you're used to in your 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT road car.

