SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Red Flag Warning went into effect early Saturday morning for Solano County as a weekend weather system stirred up blustery, bone-dry winds with gusts topping 40 mph on Mt Diablo, elevating fears of wildfires igniting and spreading on the region’s drought-stricken hillsides. The National Weather issued the warning for Solano County and nearby Sacramento Valley until Sunday evening because in addition to the increasing strength of the wind, humidity levels will also be plunging to the teens. “The winds will bring a drying effect to our region where we could see minimum relative humidity values...

SOLANO COUNTY, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO