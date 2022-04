Exactly one week after Lost Ark got its big March update that added Abyss Raids and more, the MMO from Smilegate RPG has gotten another update this week to change a couple more things. It's not nearly as big as the previous update and deals with some very specific issues like how events are affected by Daylight Savings Time as well as problems with the Arkesia Grand Prix event. Some good news for players is that because of some of the issues they faced in the past week or so, the community is getting compensated with various resources and currencies via this update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 DAYS AGO