Eveleth, MN

Conservation officers focus on angling, last minute snowmobilers

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

Here’s a look at this past week’s Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer activity in the Eveleth, Two Harbors and Grand Rapids areas.

It was last updated April 4.

District 5 - Eveleth area

• CO Aaron Larson (Tower) primarily spent his time at an in-depth training of waterfowl identification and biology. He also took calls relating to dead deer.

• CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) attended a waterfowl training course near Rochester. Time was also spent working fishing and ATV enforcement. Anglers trying for panfish still report a slow bite. As always, exercise extreme caution while on the ice and keep preparedness in mind as the ice continues to deteriorate on local lakes.

• CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time helping teach the Waterfowl Academy for the previous two graduating conservation officer classes. He also followed up on a dog-chasing-deer complaint and fish houses still on the ice. Zavodnik continues put away winter equipment and get ready for the open-water season.

• CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area forest roads relating to spring restrictions. Angling and ATV activities were checked. Public access sites were monitored. Equipment work was completed, as were administrative tasks.

• CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing and ATV activity. Anglers reported limited success. Lake ice is beginning to deteriorate. ATV operators are reminded to check the status of the trail before operating. Broughten also fielded calls regarding fish houses left on the ice and litter.

• CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports people have started open-water fishing on the Rainy River, with one access open (Nelson Park, Birchdale) for launching. People are reminded to have their current fishing license, current boat registration, and boat safety equipment onboard. Enforcement action was taken for boat registration issues. Several animal-related complaints were also looked into throughout the week.

• CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports having a busy week working the Rainy River. Many anglers headed out in the boat this past week for the first time this year. Enforcement action taken this past week was for failing to display current registration, not having the proper number of PFDs onboard, and being in possession of walleyes/sauger during a closed season.

• CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) monitored what appears to be the final days of recreational snowmobile activity. Anglers are still reporting good ice conditions, but overall success has been less than stellar. Ongoing investigations were worked on, seasonal equipment tasks were tended to, and administrative tasks were completed. Reminder to check your ATV registration as the seasonal changes bring them out of storage.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

• CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports spending the week checking anglers taking part in the end of the winter trout season. Success through the end of the season was very poor and cooler weather and windy conditions meant only the most diehard anglers were seen. Ice conditions were also becoming very unpredictable and several new areas of open water were noted almost daily.

• CO John Velsvaag (Ely #2) checked anglers this past week. He observed litter on several area lakes from anglers, and took several calls about ATV operation on roadways.

• CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked primarily angling, trapping, and recreational vehicle enforcement throughout the week. While checking anglers at an access, a vehicle was observed driving through the parking lot. An object was thrown from the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted with a litter citation issued, and a beer can was recovered. Other enforcement action was taken for leaving a trap out after the season and allowing illegal juvenile ATV operation.

• CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked area angling and snowmobile activity. Time was also spent at Camp Ripley preparing for a busy spring training schedule.

• CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports checking anglers during the last week of the winter trout season. A few limits of lake trout were seen. Snowmobile activity was minimal with snow conditions deteriorating. Hill conducted some equipment maintenance as a seasonal change is upon us.

• CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked ATV and litter complaints during the week. Ice fishing continues on some lakes but ice conditions are becoming unsafe in shallow areas and flowages. Nuisance-animal complaints are starting to occur as skunks and bears find food at backyard bird feeders.

• CO Vinny Brown (Northome) spent the week at training, where he learned more about ducks and other waterfowl and migratory bird species. Most of his time was spent studying waterfowl during their migration, learning how to identify various waterfowl species, and also learning various techniques in enforcing waterfowl hunting laws and detecting waterfowl-related violations.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

• CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, ATV activity, and small-game hunters. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

• CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored OHV activity and attended training this week. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also certified through the USPCA in detection this week. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and illegal operation of an OHV.

• CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling and ATV activity. Many people were still on the ice and catching panfish. Sutherland gave a presentation to an area youth DARE class and brought in Minnesota furbearer pelts. Habitats of the animals and the food chain were topics covered.

• CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) monitored angling activity and recreational vehicles during the past week. Time was also spent on complaints involving dogs chasing deer and illegal burning. Holt attended training and conducted commercial license inspections.

---

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) reports working angling and ATV enforcement activities throughout the surrounding areas. Commercial inspections were conducted, as was follow-up work on open investigations. Enforcement action was taken for various commercial violations.

---

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spoke with several people who were scouting for the upcoming turkey hunting season. Beaver trappers were also out and about as some of their trapping locations are now accessible with the melting snow and ice.

Comments / 1

