Law enforcement career expo set for April 20

CLOQUET — Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is excited to host the 2022 Law Enforcement Career Expo and Campus Visit Day from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, in the Lester Jack Briggs Cultural Center on campus.

During the event, attendees can meet with representatives from a variety of local, county, state, and federal agencies to learn about job openings and the communities they serve. The event is open to the public and admission is free.

The Law Enforcement Career Expo is designed to provide information about the wide range of career opportunities available in the criminal justice field. Representatives from a variety of local, county, state and federal agencies will be present to discuss current and future job openings and the type of training and background qualified applicants should possess.

“The Law Enforcement Expo is back!” said FDLTCC Law Enforcement program coordinator, Wade Lamirande, “After a two-year hiatus, we will welcome approximately 50 law enforcement and criminal justice representatives to our campus. The Expo is a great opportunity for our students, or anyone interested in the law enforcement or criminal justice fields to meet with prospective employers.”

For prospective college students and people who are considering a career change into the field of law enforcement, the expo is an excellent opportunity.

Representatives from the Law Enforcement program at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College will highlight and explain the classroom training and skills training components of the popular degree programs at the college. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the beautiful FDLTCC campus during the event.

For more information, contact Cassandra Nicholson via email at cnicholson@fdltcc.edu or visit https://fdltcc.edu/event/law-enforcement-career-expo-campus-visit-day/.