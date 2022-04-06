ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloquet, MN

Law enforcement career expo set for April 20

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

CLOQUET — Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is excited to host the 2022 Law Enforcement Career Expo and Campus Visit Day from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, in the Lester Jack Briggs Cultural Center on campus.

During the event, attendees can meet with representatives from a variety of local, county, state, and federal agencies to learn about job openings and the communities they serve. The event is open to the public and admission is free.

The Law Enforcement Career Expo is designed to provide information about the wide range of career opportunities available in the criminal justice field. Representatives from a variety of local, county, state and federal agencies will be present to discuss current and future job openings and the type of training and background qualified applicants should possess.

“The Law Enforcement Expo is back!” said FDLTCC Law Enforcement program coordinator, Wade Lamirande, “After a two-year hiatus, we will welcome approximately 50 law enforcement and criminal justice representatives to our campus. The Expo is a great opportunity for our students, or anyone interested in the law enforcement or criminal justice fields to meet with prospective employers.”

For prospective college students and people who are considering a career change into the field of law enforcement, the expo is an excellent opportunity.

Representatives from the Law Enforcement program at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College will highlight and explain the classroom training and skills training components of the popular degree programs at the college. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the beautiful FDLTCC campus during the event.

For more information, contact Cassandra Nicholson via email at cnicholson@fdltcc.edu or visit https://fdltcc.edu/event/law-enforcement-career-expo-campus-visit-day/.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD hosts career, job expo for students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sophomores, juniors, and seniors in the Socorro Independent School District are invited to the college, career and job expo on Monday. The event is from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the gyms at Montwood High School, 12000 Montwood Dr. The event will provide high...
EL PASO, TX
Delaware Gazette

Students, law enforcement mingle

On Tuesday, Hayes High School hosted “Cocoa with a Cop” throughout the school day and invited students to meet and get to know local law enforcement members. The event was put organized by Hayes Librarian Sarah Ressler Wright and School Resource Office Joseph Kolp, and it was attended by students from every grade level. During the event, students spoke with and did activities with different officers and deputies from the City of Delaware Police Department and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
DELAWARE, OH
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison College holds EMS/Fire Career Expo

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is connecting its students and alumni with area first responder and emergency medical service employers. The college held its second-annual EMS/Fire Career Expo on Thursday, offering students a chance to learn more about jobs available in those fields. “There’s an extraordinarily high demand for...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cloquet, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Cloquet, MN
Crime & Safety
WAFB

Law enforcement checks in on their mental state

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Day in and day out, local law enforcers put themselves in harm’s way to protect their community, which often means their mental and emotional state is on the line too. Jonathan Medine, a special victims’ unit detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department, has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Surprise Independent

Dysart offers career expo this month

The Dysart Unified School District is hosting a Career Expo from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 28 at the district office, 15802 N. Parkview Place, Surprise. Openings include positions for teachers, classroom aides, maintenance workers, bus drivers, office staff, and much more for the 2022-23 school year. The district...
SURPRISE, AZ
Daily Ledger

Community partners to host Career Expo for CHS students

CANTON—The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, U of I Extension, Spoon River College, and the Fulton County Farm Bureau will host the Canton Career Expo Friday, March 18 at Canton High School. This will be a large career event for CHS students with over 40 area employers participating. During each rotation presenters will give an overview of their profession, answer questions while leading the students in a hands-on activity.
CANTON, IL
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita American Job Center holds career expo

UPDATE: According to the Executive Director of the Ouachita Workforce Doretha Bennett, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 560 students attended the career expo. “The turnout was absolutely amazing,” Bennett said. Bennett reported that the following Ouachita Parish High Schools attended: Richwood High School Wossman High School Ouachita High School Carroll High School Neville High School […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdltcc Law Enforcement
Mesabi Tribune

ERATS commons

East Range Academy of Technology and Science (ERATS) students cross through the commons area of their newly opened school Wednesday morning. The school which has been holding classes at the Thunderbird Mall since September was able to move into their just completed Mountain Iron building Monday morning.
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
831
Followers
1K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy