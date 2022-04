Showers are moving through the region and will continue to move south and east overnight. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with breezy conditions. It will be breezy again tomorrow with cloudy skies and well below-average temperatures. Showers will continue overnight and through tomorrow. A few areas will be seeing snow showers due to the atmosphere being so cold. Tonight’s temperatures will be dropping to the mid-30s with cloudy skies. If you have jumped the gun early and bought flowers, make sure to bring them in before tomorrow night as temperatures drop below freezing.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO