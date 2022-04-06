ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 14:09:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-08 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Coastal Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:00:00 Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Coastal Plains; Southwest Coastal Plains and Mona Island RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE SOUTHERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO .A pocket of drier air, with satellite-estimate precipitable water vapor values as low as 0.80 inches, is expected to reach the local islands during peak late morning and early afternoon hours. The timing will be critical, and relative humidity values are expected to fall into the mid to upper 30s, while local effects and sea breeze variations will promote winds exceeding 18 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Given the expected dry weather conditions and the current state of soils and fuels, critical fire danger conditions are anticipated, with highest impact across the southeastern coastal plains of Puerto Rico, where KBDI values continue well into the 700s. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM AST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 014 and 027, which includes the southeast to southwest coastal plains of Puerto Rico. * WIND...Sustained winds exceeding 18 mph, with frequent stronger gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values falling into the mid to upper 30s. * THUNDERSTORMS...None. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Greater Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Greater Caldwell FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In Georgia, Rabun and Habersham Counties. In North Carolina, southeastern Caldwell County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Habersham, Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In Georgia, Rabun and Habersham Counties. In North Carolina, southeastern Caldwell County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Strong winds are being observed over the ocean that is generating a large wind wave combined with the background swell. This wind driven swell has the potential for generating large breaking waves between 18 to 22 feet in the surf zone at approximately 11 seconds. Caution is advised in surf zone and at harbor entrances. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet at 11 seconds. * WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Fransisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It is advised to stay well away from the shoreline, strong rip currents may also develop in the coastal marine environment.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Gaston, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Gaston; Mecklenburg; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, the western Piedmont of North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Elbert, Hart by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Elbert; Hart FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, the western Piedmont of North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Volusia, Inland Indian River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Volusia; Inland Indian River; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Northern Lake County; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Lake County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole, Brevard, Osceola, and Indian River counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING West winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. The combination of gusty winds, drying fuels and relative humidity values of 25 to 30% will produce an elevated fire danger this afternoon.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 10:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 07:20:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Susquehanna The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New York...Pennsylvania Susquehanna River At Bainbridge affecting Delaware and Chenango Counties. Susquehanna River At Unadilla affecting Otsego and Delaware Counties. Susquehanna River At Conklin affecting Broome and Susquehanna Counties. For the Susquehanna River New York...including Owego, Unadilla, Windsor, Bainbridge, Conklin, Binghamton Washington Street, Vestal, Waverly/Sayre...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Susquehanna River At Conklin. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water begins to affect properties closest to the river from Corbettsville to Five Mile Point. Some water begins to back up into Schnurbusch Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:01 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:01 AM EDT Saturday was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Susquehanna River Conklin 12.0 12.8 Sat 10 am ED 13.6 10.6 8.7
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Florida Escambia River Near Century affecting Escambia County. For the Escambia River...including Century...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Escambia River Near Century. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Considerable flooding of lowlands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:05 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Franklin, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Franklin; Stephens FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Georgia, Stephens and Franklin counties. In North Carolina, Cabarrus County. In South Carolina, Cherokee, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Central Greenville and Northern Spartanburg counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold, by covering them or bringing them indoors. Target Area: Clay; Coles; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Richland FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures around 32 degrees. * WHERE...Effingham, Cumberland, Clay, Jasper, Coles and Richland Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation.
CLAY COUNTY, IL

