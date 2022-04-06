Easter egg hunt set for April 9 in Osawatomie

Looking for some Easter fun for your kids? There are many Easter Egg Hunts in the Rockford area happening this year. Some are free, some are low-cost, and all will be a hopping good time! Make your plans to attend some of these Stateline egg hunts this year. These egg...
Mayor Slaughter and the City of Williamsport are excited to announce the Annual Easter Egg Hunt in loving memory of Christy Haberstroh, on Saturday, April 2nd in Brandon Park. The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 2PM and is open for all children up to the age of ten. The rain/snow date will be Saturday, April 9th.
The city of Sulphur will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt next month for all SWLA families to attend. The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce has also announced that the Easter Bunny himself will be in attendance. Sulphur Easter Egg Hunt:. When: Saturday, April 16. Time: 8:30am to 10:30am. Where:...
CARROLLTON (KMZU) – Crowder State Park is hosting an Easter egg hunt from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the month of April. The public is invited to hike the trails of the park to locate eggs for the chance to win a hiking stick from the parks souvenir collection. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring water, wear sturdy shoes, and wear insect repellent as well as follow social-distancing guidelines.
Great news my fellow beer and wine lovers - the very popular Adult Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Fenton Winery and Brewery is returning this year. This hunt draws people from all over because every Easter Egg (over 2000) holds a prize. That's right none of the eggs will be empty. You may even find a 'golden egg' which means even bigger prizes, including items from Sawyer Jewelers and Bridge Street Exchange.
