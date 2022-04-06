ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson must reveal sexual contact with other massage therapists: judge

By Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There’s a new development in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While two grand juries declined to indict the 26-year-old, he still faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct. Depositions started in Harris County District Court in Texas last month.

Browns’ quarterback finds new NFL home

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge ruled on several motions, including one that states Watson must now reveal whether he had sex with the 18 massage therapists that have publicly supported him. They maintain he was professional when they worked with him.

“We will continue our efforts to force Mr. Watson to answer our questions and reveal the full parameters of his conduct,” said Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents the 22 women claiming misconduct.

Watson told reporters at a news conference in March that “never assaulted,” disrespected or harassed any women.

